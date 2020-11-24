Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died, was ill for several days

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Passes Away: Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq has said goodbye to the world. Kalbe Sadiq was ill for several days. He was in the ICU in Lucknow. He died after a long illness. Also Read – Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Health Update: Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is in critical condition, suffering from pneumonia

Born on 22 June 1939, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was 81 years old. He was born in Lucknow. The death of Shia religious teacher Maulana Sadiq has been confirmed by his son Sibtain Noori.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, vice-chairman of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, passes away at a hospital in Lucknow. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/82Qudi8wV4
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2020

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was called Mufkir-e-Islam and Hakim-e-Ummat. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Prior to this he was also the General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.