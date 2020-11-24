Entertainment

Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died, was ill for several days

November 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Passes Away: Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq has said goodbye to the world. Kalbe Sadiq was ill for several days. He was in the ICU in Lucknow. He died after a long illness. Also Read – Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Health Update: Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is in critical condition, suffering from pneumonia

Born on 22 June 1939, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was 81 years old. He was born in Lucknow. The death of Shia religious teacher Maulana Sadiq has been confirmed by his son Sibtain Noori. Also Read – Babri Verdict: Unhappy with CBI court’s decision on Babri, Zafaryab Jilani will take this step

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was called Mufkir-e-Islam and Hakim-e-Ummat. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Prior to this he was also the General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.