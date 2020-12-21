Muslim girl gets married to Hindu boy in UP, takes 7 rounds of fire with rituals

Lucknow: On one side in the country, where there is a mobilization in the name of religion, somewhere a law has been brought against live jihad, then somewhere there is a demand to implement this law. Meanwhile, a news has come out from Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh, which is going to do the work of religious tolerance between Hindus and Muslims. There is such a marriage in Auraiya, in which a Muslim girl living in Delhi married a Hindu boy, that too with Hindu customs. Also Read – Engineer fraud, got married to 2 women in 5 days, Raj escaped on opening

The family members of both the girl and the boy are happy with this marriage, they have no complaint with anyone. Aman, a young man living near Bidhuna village, had gone to Delhi for a job, where he met a girl named Reshma. At first both were friends, but later their friendship turned into love. After this, Reshma decided to marry Aman, shying away from religious fundamentalism and when Reshma and Aman told their family members about this, the family of both of them agreed to this marriage without any condition.

Reshma married Aman with Hindu rituals in the presence of both families in the famous Shiva temple at Vidhuna and the two turned to each other with seven rounds of fire. In this regard, the family says that they have no objection to their marriage but they are happy. They say that if the boys and girls are happy, then we are also happy in their happiness.