Muslim veils: what are the differences and who wears each

The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan has once again targeted a female clothing that is common in the Muslim world with its different variants: the veil.

The use of the Islamic veil is part of traditions that predate Islam itself. Among the main precepts of Islamic law, are established strict dress guidelines. In the case of women, they are obliged to wear veils of different types: those that decorate only part of the face (hiyab o shayla); those that cover the head and body, but leave the face uncovered (chador); and those that completely cover face, head, hands and body (niqab and burqa).

Within Islam, two clear aspects can be distinguished. One holds that women, entering puberty, must cover your body and head completely. Another, meanwhile, says that although it is not a mandate, it is recommended.

Most of the more orthodox Muslim leaders and theorists assert that the hijab should be a mandatory practice. Others, somewhat more liberal, argue that the Qur’an does not actually order the wearing of the veil, but aims to respect decency and modesty when showing the body.

1. HIYAB

Two women with their hijab, in Cairo, Egypt.

The hijab is considered by many Muslims as the symbol of religion and femininity. This veil hides the hair, ears and neck of women, but shows the face.

This word has its root in the Arabic term hajaba, whose meaning is to hide, hide from gazes, put distance.

The hijab is accompanied of a tunic or a raincoat. Its size, color and placement depend on the customs of each community or country.

The origin of the term is in the Koran and indicates a barrier not between a man and a woman, but between two men. In the time of the Rhachidian caliphs, the word drapery to mark a separation between the caliph and the space occupied by the people.

2. BURKA

Women with Burqa in Afghanistan (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

Among the strictest veils are the burqa and niqab. The first consists of a long veil that completely covers head and body. It hardly has a kind of grid to have a certain vision.

It is the traditional dress of the Pashtun tribes in Afghanistan. Even the extremist current of the Taliban decreed its use mandatory.

From this, from the vision of the West this veil was associated with the terrorist regime of the Taliban. For this reason, certain regions have proposed to prevent its use, especially in schools and hospitals. An initiative that in each case has faced criticism from various human rights groups.

France, Spain, Holland and Belgium, among others, are some of the countries where a ban on the burqa was proposed.

In many Middle Eastern countries, the burqa is seen as a demonstration of faith in islam.

3. NIQAB

A group of Muslim women protest in The Hague, Netherlands, against a law that prohibits wearing the niqab in some public places.

The niqab, for its part, is a long robe that completely covers the body and head. It barely reveals the woman’s eyes. This is the only difference it has from the burqa.

The etymological root of this word is in the arabic term naqaba, which means “boring”, because it only has two holes for the eyes.

In the Muslim world, the use of this veil predominates in Wahhabi-influenced regions, such as Saudi Arabia. Precisely that Islamic current of Wahhabism stands out for its rigorous application of sharia.

4. CHADOR

Muslim women did not leave the chador during the pandemic

The chador is another veil that covers the woman from head to toe, but it exposes the face and hands. It can be of different colors and contains a long tunic (abaya, in Arabic) to hide the body shape and a veil to cover the hair and neck.

It is used mostly in Shiite women’s communities, mainly in countries like Iran or Iraq. Even the term comes from the Persian chaddar.

5. AL AMIRA

The amira is made up of two pieces that cover the head and neck

The amira or al-amira is made up of two pieces. One is fitted to the head in the shape of a cap and the other is a fitted veil in a tubular shape. It completely covers the head and neck, without revealing the hair.

It is a practical and simple style of wearing the hijab. It is known as the style “Princess Scarves” because this type of veil can be adorned with diamonds, brooches or any other type of decoration.

Too it may vary in its design and colors.

6. SHAYLA

The shayla is a long, rectangular veil that is worn to wrap the head and fixes on the shoulders. It does not allow the woman to show her hair, but it does allow her face.

It is widely used in the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Regarding their design, they usually have different colors and even they can have prints or gauze-type transparencies.

7. KHIMAR

Women with their khimar

Finally, the khimar is cape-shaped and extends to the feet. It covers the hair, neck and shoulders, but it does allow to show the face.

