Muslim woman married to Hindu man after adopting Hinduism: Appeal in HC against HC verdict

new Delhi: On Thursday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court requesting to reject the order of the Allahabad High Court, stating that conversion only for marriage was invalid. Referring to the High Court's decision in the petition, it has been claimed that Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have already announced that they will implement the law to prohibit conversion to marriage.

Please tell that in the case, a Muslim woman had converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu youth.

The petition said that if the court does not give a person the freedom to choose his religion openly, then it is a violation of his fundamental rights provided under the constitution. The petition to direct the couple to provide police protection immediately. The request was made, whose petition was rejected by the High Court.

Advocate Aldnish Rain has filed a petition against the Allahabad High Court’s refusal order to provide police protection to the married couple. In the case, a Muslim woman had converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu youth.

The High Court had recently rejected the couple’s plea, requesting the police and the woman’s father not to interrupt their marriage. The court said that conversion is not valid for mere marriage.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court said, “All the cases pending in various High Courts challenging the provisions of the Special Marriage Act 1954 should be transferred to this Court and heard on this so that uniformity of law is brought across the country.” , Or, for the effective implementation of the law, a committee should be constituted as an alternative to recommend appropriate amendments in it. “

The petition said that the High Court order has “left the poor couple at the mercy of family, police and hate groups, as well as set a false tradition that inter-religious marriages are based on the change of religion of any spouse can not be done.”

