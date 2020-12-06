Muslim youth-his brother arrested in inter-religious marriage, Bajrang Dal activists said this to Hindu woman …

Uttar Pradesh Love Jihad News: In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested a Muslim youth and his brother under a new law related to conversion. The young man had reached the registrar’s office to register the marriage with the Hindu woman. A video has surfaced, in which Bajrang Dal activists are allegedly asking the couple whether the woman has informed the local collector of her intention to convert. Which is necessary according to the new law. In the video that went viral on social media, many people surrounded the woman inside the premises of the Kanth police station in Moradabad. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: In Bulandshahar, girl accused of gangrape in moving car, accused by making VIDEO …

The video can be heard saying, 'Show us DM permission to convert'. One of these men is saying this to the girl, while two policemen were standing there, one of whom had taken a stick. Then another man said, "Have you read the new law or not?" On the other hand, another said, 'This law has to be made only for people like you'.

SHO of the Kanth police station, Ajay Gautam said that on the basis of the complaint of the girl's family, two people were arrested on Friday. The woman said that she is an adult and she had married the young man a few months before her wish. However, it was not immediately clear whether he had converted his religion or not.

According to the information, Rashid, a young man from Moradabad, met a girl in Dehradun, who belongs to Bijnor. The girl was studying in Dehradun while Rashid works. The police reached the Registrar’s Office on being informed by Bajrang Dal activists. Both the youths were arrested and produced before the magistrate from where both were sent to jail.

Let us know that on 24 November, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the Unlawful Prevention of Convergence Prohibition Ordinance-2020 to deal with the cases of conversion by forced or lying for the sake of marriage. Under this, the guilty person can be imprisoned for up to 10 years. The ordinance was approved by the state governor Anandiben Patel on 28 November.

