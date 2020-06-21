Mustard, YG Partner With Postmates to Feed L.A.’s Hungry – Variety

Hitmaker Mustard and brought an fairness stake in Fishbone Seafood, a Southern-style seafood eatery co-owned by rapper YG. The 2 pals, collaborators and native Los Angeles residents are actually co-owners within the chain’s seven places throughout L.A. and are utilizing their celeb for good — partnering with Postmates to ship $100,000 price of meals to native residents and group organizations on Juneteenth.

Mentioned Mustard, a local of Baldwin Village, of the genesis of the initiative: “COVID-19 has hit Black and Brown communities the toughest. YG and I’ve not forgotten the place we come from and really feel an obligation to help those that are much less lucky and have been our largest supporters from the start.”

Further meal donations price $50,000 shall be delivered to group organizations round L.A. this coming week, together with A New Means of Life, Hollywood Meals Coalition, Midnight Mission, Watts Empowerment Heart, Upward Certain Home and St. John’s Nicely Little one and Household clinics.

Simply final week, YG launched a brand new video for the monitor “FTP.” Filmed on June 7 at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in L.A., the rapper is seen amongst a crowd estimated at practically 100,000 folks, one of many largest within the metropolis’s historical past. The visible additionally featured a number of notable figures, together with educational and Black Lives Issues’ Los Angeles Chapter cofounder Melina Abdullah, actor Kendrick Sampson and Scooter Braun, supervisor of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, amongst others.

Mustard and YG had one of many largest songs of 2019 with “Go Loko,” that includes Tyga and Jon Z, which Variety named hook of the 12 months.