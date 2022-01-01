Mutan Insight is working on a remake of an RPG for PS5, although clues about which one it is are few

The Japanese team is specialized in providing technical support to other companies in the video game sector.

The technological leap experienced these years, together with hits like Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy VII Remake or Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, has motivated a small golden age of remakes, with companies looking back on their legacy to offer a new generation some of his great works. In this context, today we learned that a Japanese team recruits personnel for the remake of an RPG for PS5.

The details about his identity are quite scarce if not null. Thus, the information collected by Gematsu talks about various job offers from Mutant Insight for what appears to be the remake of a high-end RPG for PS5, without this having to indicate an exclusive development for a new PlayStation console. Specifically, the firm is looking for a 3D animation designer, a 3D art director, a 3D background designer and a 2D character designer.

Multant Insight provided support in the development of the FFXV Episode Ardyn DLC.

This study is possibly unknown to you. Until now his resume has been to lend technical support work to other companies in sagas like Atelier and Blue Reflection, and titles like Final Fantasy XV, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, etc. In this way, their history can help little to know the identity of the project, although speculation in social networks will surely not be lacking.

Upcoming remake underway

The industry is turning to remakes, and on the horizon we have several projects with great interest for users, starting with the new chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and continuing with projects such as Dead Space or, more recently, Splinter Cell. There has even been quite a bit of information this year about a remake of The Last of Us. What other video game would you like to see back?

