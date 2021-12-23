Mutant Year Zero is the Epic Games Store’s free game for today: if you like XCOM you have to download it

Tomorrow there will be another gift in the store of the parents of Fortnite, and the clues indicate to think about a game of vampires.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated on 22 December 2021, 17:06 37 comments

Epic Games Store It allows us to download Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for free for a few minutes, a remarkable tactical action video game with elements from the XCOM saga that will be available as a gift in the store for 24 hours.

The adventure of The Bearded Ladies thus takes the witness of Second Extinction, proposing to the players to land in a post-human world taken over by nature and … by mutants, or rather anthropomorphic animals such as a duck with behavioral problems or a wild boar that does not know how to control its anger. The mission is none other than to take a group of these fantasy beings and live to tell about it.

In its gameplay Mutant Year Zero it is sold as a strategy adventure that combines XCOM turn-based combat with stealth and real-time exploration.

A more than valid alternative to that reference that is XCOMThe video game hit stores in December 2018, and since then it has also accumulated very positive reviews among users, where it is sold outside of promotion at 34.99 euros. If you want to know more about the game, on the 3DJuegos pages you can read the analysis of Mutant Year Zero where Alejandro Pascual valued it like this: a different and very original approach that is already a more than valid alternative to that reference that is XCOM.

Mutant Year Zero was already given away by the Epic Games Store in 2019. Another free game is planned for tomorrow, available for download in the Fortnite parents’ store: possibly Vampyr. Let’s remember that the store also offers unlimited discount bonuses in its Christmas Offers, which can be used to buy at a bargain price some other video game that you have on your wish list.

More about: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Free Game and Epic Games Store.