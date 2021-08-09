Muthyamantha Muddu (Zee Telugu) Serial 2021: Forged | Episodes | Timings

Muthyamantha Muddu is a maximum expected serial for the Telugu target market. The serial has Krishna Reddy and Nisha Milana within the lead roles along it options the well-talented Tollywood actress Krithi Shetty in a key function. It’s not the primary time that she works in a serial. In truth, she performs serial roles since her formative years days. Muthyamantha Muddu serial will free up underneath the directional credit of Bujji Babu. No marvel, this new serial will give large good fortune around the Telugu tv trade. Watch this serial Muthyamantha Muddu at the Zee Telugu channel it’s also solely to be had on ZEE5 app.

WATCH MUTHYAMANTHA MUDDU SERIAL ON ZEE TELUGU | ZEE5

Muthyamantha Muddu serial’s storyline speaks in regards to the affect of dowry. A type-hearted Telugu girl has married a man via giving an enormous dowry. After marriage, the bride’s partner’s mother torturing her to provide moreover. The tale’s major idea is how the bride will live to tell the tale to are living together with her husband via tackling his grasping partner’s mother. Obtain Muthyamantha Muddu serial complete episodes on ZEE5 app.

Muthyamantha Muddu Serial promo

Take a look at the most recent promo of the Muthyamantha Muddu Serial,

Muthyamantha Muddu Serial 2021 Music

Watch the most recent identify music from Muthyamantha Muddu Serial 2021,

Muthyamantha Muddu Serial 2021 Complete Main points

Serial Identify: Muthyamantha Muddu

Forged: Krishna Reddy & Nisha Milana, Krithi Shetty

Style: Circle of relatives Drama

Channel: Zee Telugu

On-line Streaming Platform: Zee5 app

Operating Time: 60 min

Timings: Mon-Sat at 8:00 pm

Unlock Date: 16 August 2021

