Muzaffarnagar: 10-year-old girl married to rape accused, now divorced

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. Here, a ten-year-old girl was married to a man who allegedly raped her and now she gave the girl three divorces. The police gave information about it on Sunday.

The incident came to light when a child care helpline team met the girl earlier this month for counseling in a village in Budhana police station area.

According to Poonam Sharma, in-charge of the helpline, the victim says that she was married to her sister-in-law on February 16 after the incident of raping her.

Child care helpline informed the police about the case. The accused, who hails from Shamli district, left the girl on the home of her parents on August 4, after which the family contacted the helpline.

Budhna’s SHO K.P. Singh has said that he has started investigating the allegations and called the accused for questioning. Meanwhile, sources said that the minor’s family got the girl married on the insistence of her sister. The Muzaffarnagar Police has registered a case and is involved in the investigation. The police has asked the accused to come to the station on Monday.