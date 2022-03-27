MX vs ATV Legends off-road races set release date with new trailer

Rainbow Studios summons its legends of driving on land to present some of its novelties.

The veteran franchise off road driving presented its new installment in September of last year, however, we are not going to have to wait long to be able to give full throttle and fill ourselves with mud: MX vs ATV Legends arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam next May 24.

The title, developed by Rainbow Studios and edited by THQ Nordic has presented its new trailer in which some of the novelties of the game are shown. We will have a new career modewhere we will make decisions that will take us down different paths, including opportunities for patronage or invitations to events specials.

One of its long-awaited novelties arrives with the Trace mode which has been featured in this latest trailer, featuring “high intensity outdoor racing”. This game mode promises to take us through great extensions where we will go our own way. The shortcuts and the impossible jumps will test our reflexes to get to our goal before our rivals.

MX vs ATV Legends will allow us to compete in races multiplayer for two players in split screenin addition to having a mode online for 16 players with team play. We can also personalize to our pilot, in addition to the vehiclescounting on the world’s leading manufacturers of off-road motors.

More about: MX vs ATV Legends, Motorcycles, Motorcycling, Trial, Motocross and Racing.