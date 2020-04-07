My 600-LB Life’s James King Is Dead At 49

A member of the family spoke to TMZ in regards to the actuality star’s demise, noting he handed away final Friday in a hospital in Nashville. King hailed from Paducah, Kentucky and it is unclear what he was doing in Tennessee for him to be hospitalized in Nashville. It’s additionally presently unclear what his reason for demise, however all through his time on My 600-lb Life, James King had handled loads of well being issues. He’d seen his physique endure kidney failure, sepsis and even cirrhosis of the liver earlier than his demise. At one level, he additionally revealed he had handled a benign 29.5-lb tumor in his leg.