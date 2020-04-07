My 600-LB Life’s James King Is Dead At 49

Depart a Remark
Information has damaged that James King, a actuality TV star made well-known in an episode of My 600-lb Life again in 2017, died on April 3. The TLC docuseries topic was solely 49 on the time of his demise.
TLC broke the information in a submit this week, noting the community’s ideas exit to his household and pals.
TLC was deeply saddened by the lack of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our ideas and prayers are together with his household at this troublesome time.
A member of the family spoke to TMZ in regards to the actuality star’s demise, noting he handed away final Friday in a hospital in Nashville. King hailed from Paducah, Kentucky and it is unclear what he was doing in Tennessee for him to be hospitalized in Nashville. It’s additionally presently unclear what his reason for demise, however all through his time on My 600-lb Life, James King had handled loads of well being issues. He’d seen his physique endure kidney failure, sepsis and even cirrhosis of the liver earlier than his demise. At one level, he additionally revealed he had handled a benign 29.5-lb tumor in his leg.
James King was open about his struggles with weight. In truth, he talked on My 600-lb Life about his troubled childhood. He solely noticed his mom, a girl with alcohol issues, 3 times as a baby. He was raised by his father, who later remarried a girl who already had 4 children. Monetary troubles adopted and King began gaining weight, admitting to discovering “security” in having sufficient meals to eat.
When James King appeared on My 600-lb Life, his weight truly was nearing 800 lbs, later hitting 840 lbs throughout his return visits on the present. His look on the TLC collection had him working to get his weight below 600 lbs in order that he would qualify for gastric bypass surgical procedure. Sadly, by the point TLC revisited James King’s story, he had gained weight once more.
Previous to his demise, King did an interview with The Paducah Solar in Kentucky, the place he talked about desirous to get management of his weight to have a standard, wholesome life and to spend extra time doing regular actions with Lisa.
I need to trip tractors with my dad. … I used to trip tractors. I like (being round) animals. I’ve at all times been an open air individual. However I have been like a tiger in a cage for 10 years. It is like being in a jail they usually’ve misplaced the keys.
James King was not the primary individual concerned with My 600-lb Life to cross away. Others from the present have been taken away too quickly, together with 29-year-old Sean Milliken, who handed away at age 29. In Millikin’s case, his coronary heart stopped after he had been hospitalized for an an infection. Milliken had beforehand misplaced weight on the present.
As well as, different stars together with Lisa Fleming and James L.B. Bonner, have died following appearances on the present.
James King leaves behind his companion Lisa and their six youngsters. He’s additionally survived by two grandchildren. Our ideas exit to them throughout this significantly troublesome time.
