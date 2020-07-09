My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Drops New Song From ‘Umbrella Academy’ – Variety

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has launched his first official track of 2020, “Right here Comes the Finish,” which comes from the brand new season of “Umbrella Academy,” the Netflix collection based mostly on comics and graphic novels created by Way and Gabriel Ba. The track options singer Judith Hill, who beforehand labored with Prince, Michael Jackson and Josh Groban.

In regards to the track, Way stated, “I used to be initially impressed to put in writing this observe when collection certainly one of ‘Umbrella Academy’ was being shot, by the point I completed it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound flip and the track was completed in a surreal new actuality.” The track is launched right this moment with the trailer for the present’s second season, which will probably be obtainable on July 31.

After an extended hiatus, My Chemical Romance reformed late final 12 months and had an intensive worldwide tour booked for 2020, which has been bumped to 2021 as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the lockdown, Way has launched songs on his private SoundCloud account.

Within the new trailer for “Umbrella Academy,” the Hargreeves household finds themselves in 1960s Dallas, the place they need to face yet one more apocalypse. After the occasions of the Season 1 finale, the household has been cut up up by time, all ending up with very completely different lives, together with: Klaus is now the chief of a cult (naturally), Diego appears to be locked up in a psychological hospital, and Allison seems to be concerned within the Civil Rights motion. However someway, the apocalypse they had been seeking to keep away from remains to be going to occur, so they need to reunite and determine how their new realities are all linked to avoid wasting the world.

The entire Hargreeves will return in Season 2, together with Ellen Web page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Watch the trailer right here.