“My demons won”: a mother explained in four letters how she murdered her five children and set the house on fire

Oreanna Antoinette Myers, a woman suffering from depression, left four notes in which she explained how she killed her three children and two stepchildren with a shot to the head , and then set the house on fire.

The four notes, including one addressed to her husband, were handwritten. The multiple murder occurred in West Virginia, United States. Details about the crime were released by the police on December 8.

The letters, each with a different title, were kept by the 25-year-old mother in zip-lock bags.. Three of these were found taped to the glass of the passenger seat of Brian Bumgarner’s car, Myers’ husband.

Here are the letters written by Oreanna Antoinette Myers.

NOTE 1: Whoever finds it first

You need to call Brian Bumgarner. He is father and son. You need to call Raven, she is Shaun and Riley’s mother.

If someone please call my mother, tell her I’m sorry, this was just me and no one else’s fault.

My demons won over me and there is no turning back. I’m so sorry I wasn’t strong enough. Thank you. XOXO. OAM

NOTE 2: My confession

I have shot children in the head. I set fire to the house. I have shot myself in the head. I’m sorry.

Mental health is serious. I hope that one day someone will help others like me.

Mental health is something not to be joked with or taken lightly. When someone cries out for help and begs for help, please help that person.

You can save one or more lives. Thank you. OAM.

NOTE 3: Testament

This note was not disclosed by the authorities during a press conference, as they considered it very “personal”, according to the newspaper. The Sun.

However, the police said that on the paper there are bloody fingerprints of the woman right next to her initials “OAM”.

Letter to husband

Also with the bloody trace of her fingerprints on the paper, the woman left the fourth letter on the floor of her husband’s vehicle.

XOXO. I’m so sorry, Brian. I was not strong enough for you or for this family.

Sorry for this evil crime. I was not strong enough to fight these demons.

Snap. Crunch. Explosion. So depressed. The numb heart. My soul completely shattered.

I feel like I’ve failed you. I feel like I failed our beautiful children. I feel like I wasn’t strong enough. OAM.

The case

Haiken Jirachi Myers, one year, Arikyle Nova Myers, three, Kian Myers, four, Riley James Bumgarner, six, and Shaun Dawson Bumgarner, seven, were found dead inside the home. While the woman’s body was found outside.

For his part, Bumgarner was not at home at that time, because he was traveling. Police showed a video of two of the children getting off a school bus on the day of the murder.

“Obviously we cannot determine why Oreanna Myers decided to end her life and that of her children. However, through all the evidence obtained during the investigation and all the information collected, we can conclude that the events occurred on December 8, 2020 at 611 Flynns Creek Street, ”said the police.

