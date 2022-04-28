“My family gave up living for me”: Sergio Ramos opened his heart in an intimate interview with PSG

Sergio Ramos talks about his family in Paris

the season of PSG has almost come to an end. With four games to go, but already consecrated as champions of Ligue 1, it’s time to reflect about what was the football year of each of the parts that make up the club.

In that context, Sergio Ramos lent himself to give an intimate interview to the official site of the Parisian group in which talked about how was his first year in the French capitalas well as that of his family. Together they experienced an important radical change after spending 16 years in Madrid.

Remembering how his presentation was, the Spanish defender made a separate paragraph to talk about Pilar Rubio, who accompanied him in every step he took in his career, and his four children: “They also gave up living a little for my life for many years.”

Sergio Ramos signed as a free agent for PSG (Efe)

“It was a very important day for me”Ramos assured about his official presentation last July as a new Paris Saint Germain player and added: “It was an adventure where it shows you that the family is always in both the good and the bad.”

“I am proud to lead it, to lead it and to have a fantastic woman that follows the path that my profession entails and at the same time raise four wonderful children who are the joy of the house. It’s hard, but the experience is unique. They have that magic and sweetness of infecting you with a smile or a kiss after a bad game, a bad training session or a bad day, that’s magical”, added the Real Madrid idol.

Despite the fact that the center-back acknowledged that it was difficult for him to adapt to PSG after spending many years at another club, he assured that the opposite happened with his children: “For me they have had an extraordinary adaptation, they are so young that they adapt quickly. They go to school, the two eldest play for PSG. They live in a story, in a dream, of which deep down they are still unaware”.

Sergio Ramos played only nine games this season as a result of an injury (Efe)

Finally, he did a sports review of what was a difficult year on a physical level. An injury in one of his twins prevented him from starting the season and brought him down for a long time to the point of only having played nine games.

“In the end I have spent a few hours on the pitch with the PSG shirt. I am at my best at a football level and I really want to return to be able to show the football that I have inside with my new team. That is the maximum joy that a person can have when he is in total fulfillment to help the team.

