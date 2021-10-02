My father is sick…however he has been taken hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi, Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD, InformationAs soon as once more, the placement of controversy is coming to the fore in essentially the most political circle of relatives of Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son and RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav has focused individuals of his birthday party or his circle of relatives with out naming him.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Database of criminals will probably be made in Bihar, it is possible for you to to grasp their whole historical past with one click on

My father(Lalu Prasad Yadav) is sick. There are 4-5 other folks in birthday party who’ve observed dream of turning into Rashtriya Janata Dal’s nationwide leader. Don’t want to identify them because it’s identified to everybody. He was once launched just about 12 months in the past from prison however is held hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav,RJD percent.twitter.com/VAGW3M9PmQ – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Tej Pratap stated in a observation lately, "My father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is sick. There are 4-5 other folks within the birthday party who've dreamed of turning into the Nationwide President of Rashtriya Janata Dal. There is not any want to point out their names as it's identified to all. He was once launched from prison a few yr in the past, however has been taken hostage in Delhi.

Allow us to let you know that Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Prasad’s elder son and he regularly stays within the headlines for his statements. For the previous a number of days, information of his variations together with his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav has been coming to the fore.