My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Manhwa fans became interested in My Favorite Idol because of its interesting plot and love moments. As the release date of Chapter 27 gets closer, people are getting more and more excited about what it will reveal.

The story is about to take an exciting turn, and this next part is sure to bring new turns and shocks for the characters. Check out this article for the most up-to-date details and hints on Chapter 27 of My Favorite Idol.

A well-known manhwa series called My Favorite Idol was written by Aka Akasaka and drawn by Mengo Yokoyari. In secret, the two idols in the story are the children of two famous idols who died in a plane crash.

The manhwa has been published in Weekly Young Jump since April 2020 and has a big following. Chapter 26, the most recent chapter, came out on January 4, 2024, and left fans on the edge of their seats.

This piece will tell you everything you need to know about Chapter 27, including when it will come out, what happened in the last chapter, where to read it, and a summary of what happened in Chapter 26.

My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 Release Date:

People who love My Favorite Idol have been counting down the days until Chapter 27 comes out, and now the wait is over.

The much-anticipated new episode of My Favorite Idol will premiere this week on January 15, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. Fans can start counting down the days until they can read the next part of this exciting story.

My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 Storyline:

There isn’t a preview for My Favorite Idol episode 27 yet. Fans of this hugely popular series can’t wait for the new story to start.

Keep coming back to our site to see if there are any changes or possible teasers for this highly anticipated part. Please come back, because we will add any new information about My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 to this post.

Where To Read My Favorite Idol Chapter 27:

People who read could talk about the story in My Favorite Idol, Chapter 27. But we want to let you know that there have been no statements missing on any website.

My Favorite Idol Chapter 26 Recap:

Jooa and Yohan were still within each other’s bodies in the last part. They now have to deal with the results of what they did. Jooa, who is currently living in Yohan’s body, has to face the media and the loyal fans after kissing another star, Lee Minhyuk, upon stage.

No one believes her when she says it was a mistake, no matter how hard she tries. Besides that, she has to deal with Yohan’s angry and jealous lover, Kim Soyeon. Kim is a renowned star. Choi Eunji is the boyfriend of Minhyuk as well. She is mean to Jooa. Choi Eunji is mad at Yohan because he lives in Jooa’s body.

She says he stole her boyfriend, and she threatens to tell everyone about his secret and put him on trial. Jooa’s friend Park Jihyun has also noticed that Jooa is acting in a strange way. Now, Jihyun is interested in him and wary of him.

Jooa and Yohan both want to talk, but it’s hard for them because of their busy lives, families, and bosses. They don’t know if they’ll ever be able to switch back to their old forms. They’re also interested in how long they can keep living this way.

My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw scan release date is the day that some people post online the raw scans for My Favorite Idol Chapter 27. Most of the time, the raw scan comes out two days before the official Manhwa release date.

January 12, 2024, is the date that the raw scans for My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 will be made public. Only 4 days remain until the raw scans are made public online.

What Are The Rating For My Favorite Idol Chapter 27:

Furthermore, the manhwa has successfully transformed into an anime series, a live-action play, a movie, a show, and a video game. All of these versions have done well and been popular.

There are also a lot of CDs, DVDs, books, mags, posters, stickers, keychains, figures, and cosplay outfits based on the manhwa. The show got 4.6/5 votes on Top Manhua.

My Favorite Idol Chapter 27 Trailer Release:

My Favorite Idol Chapter 25 Recap:

The bodies of Jooa and Yohan are still together, and they have to perform at a music show alongside their own bands. Jooa, occupying Yohan’s body, feels stressed about performing on stage to sing and dance.

She tries to practice and do what Yohan tells her, but she’s not sure of her skills. People who follow Yohan and work with him are also putting pressure on her because they see that he behaves strangely.

Yohan is happy and excited to be on stage because he is in Jooa’s body. He sees it as a great chance to show off his skills and good looks. He additionally has to deal with the respect and attention of Jooa’s coworkers and friends, who see that she is switching up how she acts.

While the show is going on, Jooa and Yohan run into each other backstage and try to talk. That is, until their agents and other heroes show up and drag them off to their changing rooms. It’s great to see Jooa and Yohan act with their groups because they don’t make any big mistakes. However, they also run into some surprises that make their lives harder.

Jooa is in Yohan’s body when Lee Minhyuk, another star, kisses her out of the blue on stage. She is shocked and surprised. She doesn’t know what to do, so she pushes him away.

She finds out that Minhyuk likes her too and is Jooa’s love. She is also aware that she has just made Yohan and his group look very bad. When Yohan sees Minhyuk kiss Jooa on stage, he is shocked and happy. He is in Jooa’s body.

He believes it is good for Jooa, and he just helped her find her ideal boyfriend. He also feels like he just did something great for Jooa as well as her group.