My favorite Windows 10 and 11 feature is still not on Linux and macOS: so you can add it to make your life better

Back in 2018, Microsoft added a new feature to Windows 10 that I once called the “fancy clipboard.” It is such a simple yet useful thing that I can’t imagine going back to using a desktop OS that doesn’t have it.

Basically, instead of Windows remembering only the last item (text, image, link, etc.) that you copied, you can now activate a clipboard history that remember and organize in a list in chronological order, the last 25 items you have copied. It is a true wonder, but it is also extremely little known and more people deserve to take advantage of its benefits.

CTRL + C y WIN + V

We all have our favorite keyboard shortcuts, but surely the best known on the planet are Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V. That’s it. combination “copy and paste” it has to be one of the ones we use the most in front of a computer, and yet only Windows has given that “copy” extended memory to keep a history.

In Windows 10 and Windows 11, if we press the keyboard shortcut WIN + V after having copied an element, we will see a small pop-up menu appear with a list that includes a long history of things that we have copied before.





We can navigate through that list simply using the keyboard arrows, or even with the same mouse. The clipboard supports not only text but images and shows you a preview of the text segment or even a thumbnail of the image.

Besides this, Windows clipboard history includes other options for quick copy and paste, such as animated GIFs, emojis, emoticons and symbols, all within the reach of a simple keyboard shortcut.

As a bonus, if you use Android and connect your mobile with Windows, you can synchronize your clipboards between Windows 10 or 11 and your Android mobile. The time that something like this saves when you internalize it, is more than important, and guarantees 100% a life one trifle happier in front of the computer.

How to have a clipboard history on Linux and macOS

While the feature itself is not included by default in macOS or most popular Linux distros, it is there are third party tools you can install to get a pretty similar experienceAt least with regard to clipboard history, extras like GIFs and emojis, I’m afraid I haven’t found an all-in-one alternative for Linux or Mac. If anyone knows any, welcome the information in the comments.



Pasta

On macOS my favorite is Pasta. Its free version remembers the last 20 items you have copied, it has a nice interface and it also offers a preview of images and other types of files. Once you install and start it, it begins to save the history of what you copy automatically, and with the keyboard shortcut cmd + alt + v (⌘⌥V) you launch the grid to select what you want to paste.

Alternatives to Pesta include options like the old CopyClip, or the open source Clipy project.



CopyQ

for linux I would have to recommend something like CopyQ for its wealth of advanced options and the way it even organizes your clipboard in custom tabs. In fact, it is cross-platform and has versions for Windows and Mac.

As an alternative I could recommend Klipper if you use KDE as your desktop environment, in fact some distros include it by default in Plasma, so it’s just a matter of knowing it’s there. If you use a distro with XFCE4 you may know Clipman, a plugin for that desktop that sometimes comes or not installed by default in the distro, I think I have found it in Linux Mint sometime.