My free Stadia trial was over and Google taught me what all subscriptions should look like by charging us

We are immersed in the subscription era, a fact that leads us to a certain degree of fatigue. It’s really not that new considering how direct debits for non-digital services have worked so far, but the free trial period is more recent.

These tests, which are so much appreciated, also they become the worst enemies of many users who do not write down the day the period ends and the first month begins to be charged, quarter, semester or year. Except for the fact that there are already companies that are doing well. It’s what I learned and greatly appreciated with the last days of my Stadia subscription, when I received a notice that it was about to end.





Google as an example of good practices with subscriptions



Example of notice with Google One, before an annual subscription is charged.

As I was saying, I purchased a one-month trial of Stadia Pro on December 12 to try out ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in 4K on the platform. And I didn’t write down the date Google first charged me. But that didn’t matter, because Google sent me this message six days before the billing date:

As a reminder, your Stadia Pro trial ends on January 12, 2021. On January 12, 2021, you will automatically be charged the cost of the subscription listed below, unless you cancel. The amount of the taxes is an estimate, and the final amount will be calculated on the date of collection.

As we can see, it is a quite normal message. But in addition to the warning, there is an interesting detail, and that is that the company mentions “unless you cancel it”. That is, they remind us that it is an option that we may want to execute right now, as in fact I did. It is appreciated.



Sample Google One renewal notice before it is charged.

This case contrasts with other mmany subscriptions that do not remind us that they are going to charge the first installment, or that directly they never notify you that they are going to charge you N days before the payment is going to arrive. Since they notify us in many cases that the payment has been made, it would be good if they notified, instead, that in three days it will be charged, in case we want to cancel month by month.

It’s something we’d appreciate in cases like a recent one involving WIRED magazine and PayPal. Last year, I signed up for an annual subscription for 5 euros, thinking it was a one-time payment. One year later, No one has told me that it was a recurring payment and that, since this price is a promotion, this year I would have to pay 29 euros, as I was billed.

In an era where many services are subscription-based, we need better charging practices

Here WIRED could have warned me, but also I would like PayPal, which was the one who made the payment, to notify days before these occur, since they have the data and manage millions of subscriptions around the world. In addition, they could notify you through their application: fast and very direct.

As examples of other companies that carry out good practices of this type, we have Nintendo with Switch Online, Fitbit Premium to Apple, and ING and Mapfre outside the digital world. In my dream model, all services with a trial period would offer it without asking me for payment details. It would be me who, if I want to continue with them, would pay the first month at the end of the trial. But the conversion of customers would be lower, of course, and there would be no revenue from customers who forget to cancel.

Apple and a bad practice: if you cancel before the end of the trial period, you can no longer enjoy it





Apple also has a good practice of letting you know when trial periods are coming to an end. However, since Apple Arcade launched (if not before), it has fallen into a practice that I believe can lead to many unintended payments.

It is none other than forcing us to end the trial period if we cancel before the date on which it will be renewed.. In most subscriptions, if we cancel just after signing up for the trial, we can continue using it for as long as it lasts, because even if it is free, it is usually considered paid.

Apple, however, play another card. It gives long trial periods, generally, but forces us to cancel them on the last day to enjoy them in full, and of course, there may be customers who get lost and end up paying despite not wanting to renew.

In this sense, a good experience is that both Apple and others return the money if we explain that we have not canceled on time. It happened to my partner with Apple Music, and it has happened to friends with other services. In my case, the WIRED story ended well. I wrote them an email, and a few days later I had the amount in my PayPal balance.