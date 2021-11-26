My Friend Peppa Pig is rated higher than Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042 and the GTA trilogy combined

Users on Metacritic who have already tried the title gave it, either real or teased, almost perfect ratings.

As an entertainment option geared towards younger gamers, My Friend Peppa Pig launched just over a month ago on numerous platforms. Since that day, users in the review portal Metacritic They have given the title more than excellent marks. It was so high that its score surpassed that of Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042 and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition together.

My Friend Peppa Pig achieved a score of 9.2 on MetacriticPeppa Pig’s highest rating was 9.2 on her version of Stadia. It should be noted that this score was assigned by users of the site, not by media that reviewed the video game. Still, the contrast to the aforementioned AAA titles is not something that is easily ignored, where we can see complaints and more from players.

We reached a total of 8,6 rating, combining Far Cry 6’s highest scores of 4.7; Battlefield 2042, 3.0; and the remastered GTA trilogy, 0.9. This figure falls almost a whole point short, when compared to the highest score on My Friend Peppa Pig.

Does this mean that My Friend Peppa Pig is the best game of the year? Of course not. Although these user opinions are usually objective, there is never a lack of people who simply leave their derision inside the hidden review of a video game, and although we cannot verify with certainty who is telling the truth and who is lying, it is possible that we are dealing with one of these cases.

The other 3 titles, meanwhile, have such low scores due to complaints that came after their pitches. In the case of Battlefield 2042, we have slowdowns and issues with character hitboxes, and in the GTA trilogy, the community suffers from graphics and animation bugs.

