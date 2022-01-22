My friend, Peppa Pig makes the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and dates her first DLC

Improvements in loading times, resolution and frame rate between the news compared to PS4 and Xbox One.

Bandai Namco y Outright Games celebrate the launch of My friend, Peppa Pig confirming the landing in February of the first downloadable content of this adventure starring the successful character among the little ones.

No details about the DLC have been offered, but it has been assured that it will be available for download. In March. “We’ll be sharing more information about the new features in the game as the date gets closer!”

Returning to the generation gap, Bandai Namco recalls that PS4 and Xbox One owners will be able to access the native editions of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for free, and thus start enjoying a development that includes faster loading times, as well as higher resolution and better frame rates per second, which will allow you to enjoy the best possible version of this awesome adventure.

Based on the Hasbro series My Friend, Peppa Pig is also available on PC, Nintendo Switch and Stadia offering players a fun proposal where they can create their character, dress it, ring Peppa’s doorbell and start an adventure that depends only on him. “Peppa suggests adventures wherever you go: help Daddy Pig find his glasses, follow the trail of an animal in the forest, jump in mud puddles and much more. It’s like being in an episode of the series, where all your favorite characters are looking forward to meeting you”, describe those responsible on Steam.

My friend, Peppa Pig is sold in exchange for 39.99 euros. Outright Games has also recently released The Addams Family: Mayhem at the Mansion.

More about: My friend, Peppa Pig, Outright Games and Bandai Namco.