My Girlfriend Is A Shobitch Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese manga Boku no kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken, from the second season of My Girlfriend is a Shobitch.

Namiru Natsumoto wrote and created the illustrations. Diomedéa and Studio Blanc have created the anime television series My Girlfriend constitutes a Shobitch.

The programme debuted in October 2017. The show is based on a variety of genres, including slice-of-life, romantic comedy, and animation.

Hideki Shirane wrote the anime television series, Nobuyoshi Nagayama directed it, and Jun’ichir Tamura as well as Takashi Tachizaki were in charge of its production.

From October 12 until December 13, 2017, the first episode of the series aired. There were a total of 10 episodes, and on March 26, 2018, an OVA was shown.

Will the Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Sho-bitch na Ken manga’s anarchy be abandoned and never continued in the My Girlfriend Is Shobitch anime?

While a My Girlfriend Is Shobitch Season 2 may or may not happen, Ecchi anime lovers may celebrate because the release date for an OVA episode was previously set.

The harsh wording in the title makes a literal translation very difficult, but it clarifies the Japanese cultural background.

Anime viewers seem to share a love-hate connection with the series due to the content and the overabundance of sex jokes.

Some anime enthusiasts think the show is slime, but done well, even slime may be wonderful garbage.

Reviews on MyAnimeList either give the anime high marks for its humorous moments or call it “boring and repetitive” because it keeps making the same unfunny jokes.

My Girlfriend Is A Shobitch Season 2 Release Date

The first and final episodes of My Girlfriend is a Shobitch Season 1 were released on October 12 and December 13, respectively.

For the material presented in the series, the anime garnered a comparable amount both love and hate. There was a group of viewers who didn’t like the series’ overtly cheesy sexual gags. However, a sizable portion of the public like romantic comedies, therefore they backed the show’s premise.

An OVA episode additionally appeared later after the final episode’s release. The last episode in the programme was released almost three years ago.

The sequel to the beloved series is thus keenly anticipated by its followers. But the delay has left them feeling quite let down.

The second season of My Girlfriend has been delayed Sho-bitch has not yet been released. Regarding the start of a new season, we haven’t yet heard anything.

Whether the programme has been cancelled or renewed is yet unknown. The creators of the programme are very mum about it and are keeping quiet.

We speculate that the content of the first season, which got mixed reviews, may be the cause of the delay in the release of My Girlfriend is a Shobitch Season 2.

My Girlfriend Is A Shobitch Season 2 Cast

Haruka Shinozaki: voiced by Mitsuhiro Ichiki. Haruka Shinozaki is a shy and gentle boy who is in the second year of high school.

Akiho Kosaka: voiced by Aoi Yūki. Akiho Kosaka is a beautiful and smart girl. Class representative and Haruka’s love interest.

Shizuku Ariyama: voiced by Larissa Tago Takeda. She is Haruka’s childhood friend and is in the third year of high school.

Rina Saijō: voiced by Natsumi Yamada. Rina Saijō comes from a wealthy family. She transferred to Haruka’s school in search of a boyfriend.

Kanata Shinozaki: voiced by Yuki Yagi. Kanata Shinozaki is Haruka’s younger sister.

Saori Igarashi: voiced by Juri Nagatsuma. Saori is Haruka’s and Akiho’s classmate and also their class president.

Sayo Shizumori: voiced by Miki Hase

Misaki Aikawa: voiced by Marin Mizutani. Misaki is a friend and classmate of Kanata who works part-time in an ice cream shop.

Seiya Hoshikawa: voiced by: Arthur Lounsbery. Yoshikawa is Haruka’s handsome classmate.

Ichika Omori: voiced by Megumi Nakamura. Ichika Omori is Haruka’s and Akiho’s physical education teacher.

Aoi Koshimizu: voiced by Iori Nomizu. She us the school nurse and also a teacher at Haruka’s school.

Fuyumi Kosaka: voiced by Aya Saitō. Fuyumi is Akiho’s mother. Akiho resembles her mother in both appearance and demeanour.

Natsuo Kosaka: voiced by Jun Miyamoto. Natsuo is Akihi’s father.

My Girlfriend Is A Shobitch Season 2 Trailer

My Girlfriend Is A Shobitch Season 2 Plot

Haruka Shinozaki, a typical high school student, is the focus of the television series. Since his freshman year of high school, he has been drawn to the attractive and obedient class representative, Akiho Kousaka.

He expresses his emotions for her one day when he has nothing to lose. He was shocked when she said yes to his proposal. Akiko is serious about dating.

Season 2 would very definitely take up the story after the first six volumes as the first season covers those. It’s probable that volumes 7 and 8 will be adapted.

