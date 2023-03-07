My Happy Marriage Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

My Happy Marriage, which in Japan is called Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon, will be another anime with lots of warm and loving ideas. It is built around the concept of Cinderella (more likely), and the Japanese setting will give viewers a feeling they didn’t expect. No, it doesn’t have giant pumpkins and fairy godmothers, but it does have an evil stepmother. A reason enough for our main female character to try to make her life better and happier. If you are a person who doesn’t believe or have a clue about love, this forthcoming anime will surely touch your soul and encourage you to discover the one you’d like to live for.

My Happy Marriage is a Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. At the beginning of spring, it was announced that the series would be turned into an anime. It’s been more than 3 months since the series was first announced. It makes sense that fans want to know when the My Happy Marriage anime will come out. Was there anything new that the Studio or the people in charge of the anime told you? Let us show you what’s new in the anime version of My Happy Marriage.

My Happy Marriage Anime Cast and Crew

The Twitter announcement wasn’t just a simple statement. It gave the names of the voice actors, the crew, and everyone else who helped bring this vision to life. First of all, Takehiro Kubota is the anime’s director, so people will see it through his eyes. Several scriptwriters are working hard to make sure that every part of the show is just right. Most of the scripts are written by Momoka Toyoda, Ami Sato, and Takehiro. On the contrary hand, the storyboards are given to Takao Abo. It is being made by Studio Kinema Citrus, similar to numerous of its other successful series.

However, who are the main characters in the touching anime? You can hear the voices of the main two voice actors for the series if you go to the original post. Any guesses? Well, reports say that Reina Uda will be giving Miyo Saimori’s voice, while Kaito Ishikawa is the best choice for Kiyoka Kuda. We don’t know who will join the cast yet, but we do know that the best people in the business will be hired.

My Happy Marriage Anime Plot

Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tuskioka wrote and drew a light novel in Japan called My Happy Marriage. Like every Japanese light novel series, My Happy Marriage was first serialized via the user-generated novel publishing website Shousetsuka ni Narou. Fujimi Shobo later bought the series and released six volumes starting in January 2019. With three volumes of the manga, since December 2018, it was serialized in Square Enix’s Gangan Online service with illustrations by Rito Kohsaka.

My Happy Marriage takes place during the Meiji Restoration in Japan in the 1800s. It’s about a girl named Miyo Saimori, who was supposed to get the magical and supernatural skills that had been passed down through her family from generation to generation. But since her mother died too soon, her good life is not so good. Miyo Saimori’s dad gets a second wife and has a second daughter. Her stepmother is the worst person that ever lived in the old times. She makes Miyo become a slave so that she can live a miserable life. When her stepsister Kaya is chosen to get the family’s magical skills, things get even worse.

Miyo only wants a better life and to leave her family behind. When she is of marrying age, her family compels her to tie the knot with a soldier named Kiyoka Kudou. She thinks this marriage will give her the peaceful life she’s always wanted, but everything falls apart when she learns that Kiyoka Kudou is just as mean as her family, whose last fiance left after only three days of being engaged. Miyo gives up hope and gets ready for the worst because she has accepted her fate. However, Kiyoka Kudou astonishes her with how caring and affectionate he is. So, the story of a Happy Married Life begins.

My Happy Marriage Anime Release Date

Kinema Citrus, which has done work on popular tv shows like the Made in Abyss series, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Barakamon, and so on, will make the anime My Happy Marriage. Takehiro Kubota will direct the movie, which was written by Ami Sat, Takahito nishi, and Momoka Toyoda. Evan Call, who is known for his work on Violet Evergarden, is making the anime’s music.

On January 30, 2023, the first teaser for the show was put up on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel. At the conclusion of the clip, it was confirmed that the game will come out in July.

My Happy Marriage Anime Trailer

Fans got more than just the tweet. In fact, a 1-minute video clip gave more information about the series. It was more or less a summary of the upcoming series, and the answers were fine. At the start of the trailer, most of the attention was on Miyo, the main character.

Fans were thrilled to get to know Kiyoka Kudo, who is a well-known character. But it didn’t show a lot of this character, which was the only thing that fans didn’t like. The studio that made this anime is called Studio Kinema Citrus. All of the fans liked both the work and the way it looked. Fans must be very excited about the final release now.