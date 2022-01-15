My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble adapts the manga to battle-royale and will be free on PC and consoles

24 players fight each other in a video game of which there are still many details to be presented.

My Hero One’s Justice 2.

With its video games dominating the main hit lists on PC, consoles and mobiles, it can easily be said that the passion for battle-royale is still far from showing signs of tiredness. Thus, more and more companies seek an approach to the genre, being the last and most curious case Bandai Namco, which has been presented for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble.

The details of the video game are quite scarce, and were presented through the latest issue of Weekly Jump magazine that Gematsu has echoed. In fact, its web portal has not yet been enabled, but we do know that it is a free-to-play where 24 players have to compete to be the winners of the game. It has also been shared that Ultra Rumble has a beta phase planned for later.

While Bandai Namco decides to present the video game, it only remains to imagine how the protagonists of the universe of this manganime would fit in.

My Hero Academia has already made the leap to the video game industry in the past. In 3DJuegos you can consult the analysis of My Hero One’s Justice 2, released in 2020, which said in its evaluation: a fun and recommended game for BNHA fans that could use a little more depth and more polished control of its combat .

There is also a My Hero Academia video game announced for mobile. My Hero Academia’s commitment to battle-royale also reminds us of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which in this case proposes that players join an asymmetric multiplayer with a villain of Goku and company fighting against seven survivors.

