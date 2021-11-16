My Home windows 11 revel in will get so unhealthy with each replace that I begin to imagine going again to Home windows 10

Home windows 11 has little greater than a month between us, however this server has been the usage of the running device since that first initial model was once introduced after the legitimate announcement of June 24, 2021. My revel in till perhaps 3 weeks in the past have been ample , however with each cumulative replace I set up the entirety turns out to worsen.

In September, when I used to be nonetheless the usage of the preview model, I already felt that Home windows 10 was once a little bit slower and much more out of date as a result of I had gotten used to the brand new interface, to the fluidity of all of the animations, and usually, each my PC of table like my pc labored a trifle sooner in the entirety. Nowadays, in mid-November, the tale is other.

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING

The disastrous Home windows 11 updates thus far





First it is very important observe right here that my two computer systems have AMD Ryzen processors, and it’s identified that Home windows 11 was once launched with a malicious program that worsens efficiency on computer systems with AMD processors. Apparently, I didn’t revel in those problems to start with.

On the other hand, after the primary patch on Tuesday, which was once simply to unravel this challenge, what Microsoft did was once make it worse, and right here additionally my first discomforts started. After putting in the primary cumulative device replace, I began experimenting lag in easy such things as opening Document Explorer or working apps for the primary time.

It was once no longer one thing too severe and it was once already identified that the patch had made the placement worse, each AMD and Microsoft had been running on a brand new answer that I sat down to attend. In the meantime, beginning in November, an expired certificates started to wreck packages in Home windows 11, even fighting the release of the Get started Menu and Settings.

Happily, I did not revel in the ones problems both, however the efficiency factor saved getting worse and worse. A brand new cumulative replace for Home windows 11 was once re-released ultimate week that now it’s meant to unravel efficiency issues in AMD, along with all the ones discussed above. On the other hand, after putting in this new patch, my Home windows 11 set up continues from unhealthy to worse, and those are one of the vital signs:



Pointless seek …

My pc takes longer than ever to begin after a restart.

Home windows 11 seek on occasion is going totally clean when run.

Once I open the digital desktops they freeze for a couple of seconds, and no less than a few occasions it’s unimaginable to go back to the desktop and I’ve to power a restart.

Document Explorer is slower than ever, and it is not simply the Downloads folder that takes time to open.

The song playback controls from the taskbar (which I used for Spotify) are long past and no longer running a few weeks in the past.

From time to time I’ve to press the beginning button greater than as soon as so that you can release the Get started Menu.

OneDrive stops syncing my recordsdata regardless of working, and simplest works once more after a complete program or device restart.

Completely the entirety slows down and the animations at the home windows are lagging.

Equivalent problems and others that I have not skilled (fortunately) are the order of the day on Home windows subreddits, within the Comments Hub, and on Microsoft’s boards. However probably the most absurd factor is that during the pc the place I do not need the “solid” model of Home windows 11, however an Insider model of the Dev channel, none of this occurs.

The pc the place I’m experiencing it is a completely supported one, with an 8-core Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 32 gigs of RAM, an NVME SSD and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics. move gradual Home windows Explorer.

There is no longer precisely one replace responsible for all of this, and it is fairly unusual since I had a problem-free revel in in a preview for months. It’s the pc with which I wrote my Home windows 11 evaluate and that during all benchmark assessments carried out fairly higher than the similar Home windows 10 pc.

The degradation of the revel in within the ultimate weeks is so top that it makes me imagine formatting, however to not set up Home windows 11 blank, however to return to Home windows 10, the place actually years in the past I didn’t revel in one thing like this.

I had already mentioned it sooner than, there are in reality the explanation why it’s not important to replace to Home windows 11, and I in truth don’t counsel it to any individual, as a result of thus far the enhancements it has don’t seem to be definitely worth the attainable headache of a device that was once obviously introduced incomplete and missing a lot adulthood.