My Identify Is Shruthi Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
My Name Is Shruthi Movie (2022): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date

My Identify Is Shruthi is the newest Telugu drama written and directed by means of Srinivas Omkar. Hansika Motwani performs the principle function within the movie at the side of Murali Sharma. The film is collectively produced by means of Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju underneath the Vaishnavi Arts Banner. Whilst the exciting background rankings and sound combine are composed by means of Mark Ok Robin.

my name is shruthi

The film is touted to be a suspense-thriller centering on an bold and unbiased lady Shruthi (Hansika), who will get stuck in an unexpected ridiculous scenario with twists and turns. The film is scheduled to unlock in Early 2022.

My Identify Is Shruthi Film Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Srinivas Omkar
Manufacturer Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju
Tale Srinivas Omkar
Style Mystery Drama
Solid Hansika Motwani, Murali Sharma
Tune Mark Ok Robin
Cinematographer Kishore Boyidapu
Editor But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Vaishnavi Arts
Unlock date 2022
Language Telugu

[/su_table]

My Identify Is Shruthi Film Solid

Right here’s the principle forged listing from My Identify Is Shruthi Film,

My Identify Is Shruthi Film Trailer

  • The trailer of mystery film My Identify Is Shruthi will probably be up to date quickly

My Identify Is Shruthi Film Songs

  • My Identify Is Shruthi Songs and background track will probably be to be had quickly

