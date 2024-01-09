My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Part 125 of My Landlady Noona With Me! I’m still interested in My Landlady Noona With Me. Chapter 125 talks about everything. In this part, there is a lot going on and new story turns.

If you’ve been devouring the manhwa since it came out, you might be interested in when the next part will come out. This piece will talk about the release date for My Landlady Noona Chapter 125, the story, details, what to expect, a reading guide, and anything else we know so far.

Webtoon My Landlady Noona has a funny as well as touching story about a young guy named Min-woo who takes an apartment from a beautiful and kind woman named Hari. Hari is very interested in Min-woo, yet she treats him such as a woman as well as calls him Ajumma rather than Noona.

There are both funny and sweet parts in the webcomic to be Min-woo tries to win Hari’s heart and get past the problems in their relationship. The webcomic was written and drawn by Lee Hye, a well-known and skilled webcomic artist who has also made My Bossy Girlfriend as well as My Secret Brother.

People have read over 1.5 billion pages of the webtoon and given it 4.9 on a scale of 5 stars upon the Naver Webtoon website, where it is published. The webtoon is additionally accessible in English through the Webtoon app, which has more than 4.8 million users and a grade of 9.8 out of 10.

Chapter 125 of My Landlady Noona will be posted on the website on Friday, December 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. KST for readers to enjoy. So, the new part will be available to Indian fans on the same day at 9:30 a.m. IST. Make sure that your time is set correctly for where you live.

To win Hari over, Min-woo wants to show off his cooking skills, so he asks her to dinner with him. Hari happily says yes, and the two of them have a romantic evening together. However, things get complicated when they find surprise guests in their home.

This is what Min-woo will have to deal with Ajun’s jealousy and plans to hurt him. Hari and Min-woo need to talk about the things that have hurt her in the past and the lies she has kept from Min-woo in order for their relationship to move forward.

Has Min-woo thought about how to make Hari like him? In what ways will Hari have the ability to trust Min-woo? Can they get past the things that are in their way? Find out what takes place in My Landlady Noona Chapter 125!

The 125th part of My Landlady Noona is set to come out on Friday, January 8, 2024, around noon GMT. The webtoon is revised once a week, unless the author says there will be a break or a delay.

For the original Korean version, you can read the webtoon online on the Naver Webtoon website as well as app. For the official English version, you can read it online on the Webtoon website or app. You can read the webtoon for free, but you might need coins to get to some parts.

My Landlady Noona Chapter 124 Recap:

The part that came before this one was called “The First Kiss.” At the beginning of the chapter, Min-woo and Hari shared their first kiss on the roof of their apartment building. Both Min-woo and Hari were shocked and scared.

Hari was also confused and embarrassed. They didn’t know what to say or do, so they snapped out of the kiss and looked at each other. Hari cut Min-woo off as he was trying to say sorry and asked him why he kissed her. At first, Min-woo didn’t want to tell her how he truly felt, yet he changed his mind.

He told her that he had loved her for a long time. He claimed that being alongside her was more important to him than thinking about what other people would think about the fact that they were different ages.

He begged her to be his girlfriend while looking into her eager eyes. The readers were upon the edge of their chairs until Hari’s shocked face at the end of the chapter.

Readers and reviewers alike have given My Landlady Noona good scores and reviews. There are over 100,000 reviews of the webtoon on sites like Webtoon, Tapas, Reddit, as well as more, with an average rate of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

No date has been set for when the raw scans for My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 will be made public, but we know that they come out three or four days before the chapter itself. The raw scans of chapter 125 should arrive before January 9, 2024.