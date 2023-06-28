My Liberation Notes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Currently airing on television is the South Asian love drama My Liberation Notes. In Sanpo Village, it chronicles the tale of three siblings.

My Liberation Notes premiered on April 9th, 2022, on JTBC. According to KST, fresh episodes are published every Saturday at 22:30.

My Liberation Notes, that has spent the last several weeks in the top 10 globally, has joined the ranks of K-Dramas as some of the most watched non-English material on Netflix in 2022.

Three siblings suffer the effects of life and want to escape their monotonous lives. But when a shady drinker settles into their sleepy community, their hopes for adventure and contentment suddenly appear closer than ever.

My Liberation Letters is a serene, introspective, and unexpectedly profound play that examines the tedium of everyday existence and the violence of protracted commutes.

This is an engaging play with themes related to existentialism as purpose, passion, and society’s expectations for us.

The last few weeks have been a lot of fun to watch this 16-episode sitcom, but if you’ve been keeping up with it, you might be wondering whether it’s been renewed or terminated.

Dramas from South Korea are quite popular right now, particularly on Netflix. From Business Proposal through Thirty Nine, there are many excellent kdramas available for streaming, and we like them all.

But in this piece, we’ll focus on a relatively recent one called My Liberation Notes. Despite the fact that My Liberation Notes Season 1 just ended, fans are already speculating about Season 2.

My Liberation Notes, starring Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Seok-koo, and Lee El, premiered on JTBC on April 9.

16 episodes make up the whole run of the slice-of-life television series, which uses realism to portray the day-to-day activities of some common folks.

One of the reasons the programme was hailed by reviewers and audiences alike was its realistic and captivating plot, aside from the conversation and monologue that had profound symbolic undertones.

K-dramas have dominated the non-English entertainment market on the internet since 2016–17, whether it is on Netflix or OTT services like Hulu or Apple TV.

Kim Seok Yoon, the show’s creator, has the same level of popularity as North Korean television. We must now choose if My Liberation Notes will return for season 2 or not.

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Release Date

With the release of its first season, My Liberation Notes has been very active and has been at the top of the list of the most-watched Korean dramas for May 2022.

The slow-moving love narrative in the romantic drama has drawn fans from all around the world, so many sources assert that an additional season is almost certainly in the works.

But because the first season is currently airing and will shortly announce its conclusion, there hasn’t been any formal confirmation of the continuation of my Liberation Notebook as of yet.

However, given how well-received and popular the programme is, there is a good likelihood that it will return for a second season.

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Cast

Lee Min-ki as Yeom Chang-hee

Kim Ji-won as Yeom Mi-jeong

Son Seok-koo as Mr. Gu (Gu Ja-kyung)

Lee El as Yeom Ki-jeong

Chun Ho-jin as Yeom Je-ho

Lee Kyung-seong as Kwak Hye-suk

Jeon Hye-jin as Ji Hyun-ah

Han Sang-jo as Oh Doo-hwan

Jo Min-Kook as Seok Jeong-hoon

Yang Jun-myung as Lee Min-gyu

Choi Bo-young as Jung Ah-reum

Jeon Soo-jin as Lee Ye-rin

Oh Min-ae as Byeon Sang-mi

Lee Ki-woo as Jo Tae-hoon

Park Soo-young as Park Sang-min

Lee Ji-hye as So Hyang-gi

Kong Ye-ji as Han Su-jin

Lee ho-young as Choi Jun-ho

Jung Soo-young as Jo Kyung-sun

Kim Ro-sa as Jo Hee-sun

Kang Joo-ha as Jo Yu-rim

Kim Woo-hyung as Park Jin-u

Choi Min-chul as Mr. Baek

Kim Min-song as Samsik

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Trailer

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Plot

