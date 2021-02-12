‘My Little Pony’ Movie Skipping Theaters to Debut on Netflix

“My Little Pony,” an animated film aimed toward household audiences, is heading to Netflix.

Paramount Footage was initially set to distribute the movie, which had been scheduled to open in theaters on Sept. 24, 2021. Hasbro’s leisure studio Leisure One produced the film and bought it to Netflix. It can retain distribution rights in China.

Although the precise launch date is unclear, “My Little Pony” is anticipated to land on Netflix later this 12 months.

Within the wake of ongoing movie show closures, Hollywood studios have continued to both postpone their upcoming movies or ship them to streaming providers. Paramount has bought a number of titles to streamers amid the pandemic, together with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Corridor’s “Coming 2 America,” Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “With out Regret” starring Michael B. Jordan. Elsewhere, Disney moved “Mulan, “Soul” and “Raya and the Final Dragon” to Disney Plus, and Warner Bros. organized for the studio’s 2021 theatrical slate to debut concurrently on HBO Max.

In the meantime, Netflix has been centered on ramping up content material for youthful viewers in an effort to compete with the abundance of kid-and-family pleasant choices on Disney Plus. As of late, the streamer has acquired “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run” internationally, in addition to the animated Lord and Miller movie “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and “Want Dragon.”

Netflix’s unique animated options embody “Klaus,” “The Willoughbys” and Glen Keane’s “Over the Moon.” It additionally has a number of youth-focused tasks within the works, corresponding to Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A House Age Journey” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

Hasbro’s My Little Pony, an equestrian-themed toy line that’s well-liked with younger women, has been the topic of quite a few direct-to-TV movies or tv collection. In 2017, Lionsgate launched a feature-length fantasy movie titled “My Little Pony: The Movie” in theaters. Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber and Uzo Aduba lent their voices to the cartoon, which generated greater than $60 million globally on a $6.5 million price range.

Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha directed the upcoming installment with Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis served as producers.