‘My Little Sister’ to Compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Switzerland has chosen “My Little Sister,” starring Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger and Marthe Keller, as its entry within the International Feature Film class of the 93rd Academy Awards. Film Motion is distributing the movie in North America.

The movie, directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, and produced by Ruth Waldburger at Vega Film, had its world premiere in February in competitors on the Berlin Film Competition.

Beta Cinema is dealing with world gross sales on “My Little Sister,” which has been bought to greater than 10 nations. It should obtain its theatrical launch in Switzerland in early September by means of Praesens-Film and Vega Distribution, and in Germany and Austria in October by means of Weltkino.

Hoss and Eidinger play the twins Lisa, as soon as a playwright, and Sven, a widely known stage actor who’s severely sick. Lisa, refusing to settle for this stroke of destiny, strikes heaven and earth to get Sven again on stage, and places her marriage on the road within the course of.

“My Little Sister” is the second narrative function movie by Chuat and Reymond, who each skilled as actresses. Their debut function “The Little Bed room” (2010) was additionally produced by Vega Film. It obtained two Swiss Film Awards and was additionally Switzerland’s entry for the Oscars. The movie was adopted in 2018 by their documentary function “Women,” which was given a theatrical launch in Swiss cinemas.

In June, the submission deadline for the International Feature Film Oscar was prolonged to Dec. 1, giving nations extra time to come to a choice about their entry within the International Feature Film class.

Earlier this month, Poland chosen “By no means Gonna Snow Once more” as its candidate. The movie, which premieres in the primary competitors part of the Venice Film Competition subsequent month, was written and directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert.

The award for the very best International Feature Film, beforehand often called the International Language Film Oscar, on the 92nd Academy Awards was received by South Korea’s “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon Ho.

The 93rd Oscars ceremony, initially scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021, will now happen on April 25, 2021, having been shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.