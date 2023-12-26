My Man Is Cupid Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

My Man Is Cupid is a South Korean fantasy relationship show that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video right now. It was written by Heo Sung-hee as well as directed by Nam Tae-jin. The story is about a cupid as well as a girl who has terrible luck with love. Even though there are problems in heaven and on earth, when they meet, sparks fly.

The first season started on December 1, 2023, and most people liked it. We have the answer to your question about whether there is going to be a Season 2. A woman who doesn’t have love finds love within the God of love?! The comedy-drama “My Man is Cupid” from South Korea is going popular on Instagram loops and YouTube shorts.

The internet audience is compelled to view it immediately due to its humor. Fans of the show, on the other hand, want more of Sug-hyuk and Baek-Ryeon’s relationship.

My Man Is Cupid Season 2 Release Date:

As of early December 2023, My Man is Cupid has not received a second season. Given that the show is still airing, this outcome is to be expected. Amazon probably wants to see how people react to it prior to making a choice.

Also, South Korean shows and East Asian shows in general tend to end their narratives within one season and don’t need additional seasons. We still don’t know what group My Man Cupid fits into.

My Man is Cupid is certain to receive another season if Season 1 leaves off with a lot of important story questions. If not, this will be the last season after the first one.

My Man Is Cupid Season 2 Cast:

Cheon Sang-hyuk is played by Jang Dong-yoon

Oh Baek-ryun played by Nana

Moon Ye-jin plays Yoon Si-ah

Han So-hyun plays Mi-ja

As Jeong-ah, Kim Do-ah

As So-hee, Kwon Ah-reum

Seo Jae-hee is played by Park Ki-woong

A few months ago, Jang Dong Yoon was in Daily Dose of Sunshine, a Netflix slice-of-life drama with Park Bo Young as well as Yeon Woo Jin. His first movie role was in the thriller Women at a Game Company, which came out in 2016.

That same year, he also acted in Solomon’s Perjury. The Tale of Nokdu, which he co-starred with Kim So Hyun, made him famous. Nana is in the K-pop girl group After School. Their first song together was AH!, which came out in 2009. Raina, Nana, E-Young, Lizzy, and Kaeun are the present-day members of the group.

Nana, along with Raina and Lizzy, was in the group Orange Caramel, which is best known for their song Catallena. The movie Fashion King was her first role as an actress. The most recent thing she did was during the Netflix show Mask Girl. She’s been in more movies than just Oh, My Landlord. These include Justice, Kill It, and Into the Ring, as well as so on.

My Man Is Cupid Season 2 Storyline:

Cheon Sang Hyeok, a fairy, accidentally shoots himself alongside a love arrow and falls in love with Oh Baek Ryun. This is our story. Women are naturally drawn to Cheon Sang Hyeok, who resembles a fairy.

He lost his wings 500 years ago and is now trying to get them back. In the process, he meets Oh Baek Ryun, who is looking for her partner. The fairy has changed into 27 different forms in order to find his wings. On the 28th, he meets Oh Baek Ryun, which changes everything.

People think she is beautiful and that she is a kind doctor. Men were easy for her to get, but because of a bad sign, it’s always been hard for her to keep them. In every relationship she’s had before, the other person has had a near-death experience and then left her.

In spite of her mistakes, she waits for the man who will be her fate. There is no doubt that My Man is Cupid will be accessible via Amazon Prime Video on December 1. The preview that came out on November 14 showed that the drama will possess a fun tone.

In the trailer, Jang Dong Yoon, who plays a fairy, notices that Nana’s character doesn’t have a partner even though everyone else does. Nana was sure that she was meant to be with the fairy and thought it was fate, but the fairy was sure that it was just an accident.

Oh, Baek Ryun is eager to make things work out between them and seems to be romantic regarding the whole thing. On the other hand, Cheon Sang Hyeon won’t give up. He is sure that everything is just a chance.

My Man Is Cupid Season 2 Trailer Release:

Our trailer for “My Man is Cupid Season 2” is currently empty because the show’s creators have not yet posted a video for the second season. In any case, people can watch the Season 1 video on Amazon Prime.

Where You Can Watch Season 2 of My Man Is Cupid:

You can watch Season 1 of My Man is Cupid on the South Korean TV channel SBS. Please don’t worry if you live abroad. We can help you. Every Friday and Saturday, if you pay for Amazon Prime Video, you can watch My Man Is Cupid.

What Did Happen At the End Of Season 1 Of My Man Is Cupid?

Since Season 1 of My Man is Cupid continues to go on, let’s talk about how the most recent episode, “Witness and Superman,” ended. At the beginning of Episode 6, Jae-hee questions Baek Ryeon about Eun-Seo’s case in a very tense way.

Our love fairy believes that the limitation of Baek Ryeon is carving out a thick neck. The strange deaths of witnesses are not an accident, according to our love fairy. Cupid will be Baek Ryeon’s bodyguard now that she is a witness.

During the questioning, the investigators hypnotize Baek Ryeon to aid her in recalling information about Jae-hee. Cupid looks out for her even more and follows her around everywhere.

Cupid was mad at Baek Ryeon because he ignored his advice and went out with Dora. Our Cupid doesn’t trust Myeong-sik because he had an affair with Eun-Seo before. We had a lot of questions after the show, such as who was the man with the big neck? Who killed Jeong Ah, and why is Eun-Seo’s pregnancy so hard to figure out?

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Season 2 Of My Man Is Cupid?

The first season of My Man is Cupid consists of 16 episodes, all of which will be released on January 20, 2024. I hope that Season 2 of My Man is Cupid will also have 16 shows that are each about 60 to 70 minutes long, like Season 1.

Season 2 might have a weekly release plan. For example, shows might come out every Saturday and Friday, just like Season 1.