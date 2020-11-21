‘My Missing Valentine’ Tops Golden Horse Awards

“My Missing Valentine,” a fantasy comedy drama directed by Chen Yu-hsun, gained the highest prize on the 57th version of Golden Horse Awards. It collected 4 additional prizes, together with greatest director and greatest screenplay on Saturday at an in-person ceremony in Taipei.

Finest actress and greatest supporting actress awards each went to the 81-year-old veteran Chen Shu-fang for her performances in “Little Huge Ladies” and “Expensive Tenant” respectively. The emotional Chen mentioned this was her first time strolling the purple carpet to attend the awards ceremony and she or he had not anticipated to go on stage twice in a single evening.

Chen’s “Expensive Tenant” co-star Mo Tzu-yi gained his first Golden Horse greatest actor for his efficiency within the uncommon household drama, through which he performs a personality taking care of the kin of his deceased boyfriend.

Whereas many movie festivals and market occasions world wide have been suspended or switched on-line as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Horse Movie Pageant, together with the awards and the Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest, have managed to happen in bodily kind. Ang Lee, chair of the Golden Horse awards, mentioned this yr’s competition and awards ceremony could possibly be held as typical as a result of Taiwan has efficiently contained the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards have lengthy been thought to be the height achievement in Chinese language-language cinema. However for the second yr they’ve been with out most mainland Chinese language and Hong Kong movies due to a boycott sparked by a winner’s political speech in 2018.

Nonetheless, a handful of impartial initiatives from Hong Kong nonetheless participated on this yr’s awards. Felix Tsang and Kiwi Chow’s script for romantic drama “Past the Dream” was awarded greatest unique screenplay. Hong Kong filmmaker Jill Li’s first feature-length movie “Misplaced Course,” which follows the 2011 Wukan protests in mainland China, gained the perfect documentary award.

Kwok Zune, one of many administrators of “Ten Years,” gained greatest dwell motion quick with “Evening Is Younger,” which facilities across the 2019 Hong Kong protests. He devoted the award to Hongkongers and the 12 younger individuals who have been caught and detained by mainland police whereas they fled to Taiwan by boat.

The 73-year-old Taiwan auteur Hou Hsiao-hsien accepted the lifetime achievement award from an ensemble of heavyweights, together with the Cannes-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. “With out all of you, I may by no means have made these movies,” Hou advised the gang in a standing ovation.

The night additionally paid tribute to filmmakers and business practitioners who handed this yr, together with actor Godfrey Gao, who died taking pictures a actuality TV present in mainland China, and entertainer Alien Huang.

Taipei Golden Horse Awards 2020 Winners

Finest movie

“My Missing Valentine”

Finest director

Chen Yu-hsun for “My Missing Valentine”

Finest actor

Mo Tzu-yi in “Expensive Tenant”

Finest actress

Chen Shu-fang in “Little Huge Ladies”

Finest supporting actor

Nadow Lin in “Classmates Minus”

Finest supporting actress

Chen Shu-fang in “Expensive Tenant”

Finest new performer

Chen Yan-fei in “The Silent Forest”

Finest unique screenplay

Chen Yu-hsun for “My Missing Valentine”

Finest tailored screenplay

Felix Tsang, Kiwi Chow for “Past the Dream”

Finest new director

Chong Keat-aun for “The Story of Southern Islet”

Finest documentary

“Misplaced Course”

Finest animated function

“Metropolis of Misplaced Issues”

Finest dwell motion quick

“Evening is Younger”

Finest animated quick

“Evening Bus”

Finest cinematography

Yao Hung-i for “Your Title Engraved Herein”

Finest enhancing

Lai Hsiu-hsiung for “My Missing Valentine”

Finest visible results

Tomi Kuo for “My Missing Valentine”

Finest artwork route

Chao Shih-hao for “Classmates Minus”

Finest make-up and costume design

Raymond Kuek, Azni Samdin for “Number one”

Finest motion choreography

Teddy Ray Huang, Li Shao-peng for “Get the Hell Out”

Finest unique movie rating

Fran Chen for “Expensive Tenant”

Finest unique movie track

“Your Title Engraved Herein”

Finest sound results

Kuo Li-chi, Lee Dong-hwan for “The Silent Forest”

Lifetime achievement award

Hou Hsiao-hsien

