“My name is not Mo Farah”: the legendary Olympic champion told his shocking story for the first time and revealed that he was enslaved as a child

“Everyone knows me as Mo Farah, but that is not my real name. Really I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, under the name of Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK.”

The shocking statements of the Olympic medalist in long distance running shocked the sports world after revealing, in a documentary to be broadcast by the BBC y Red Bull Studios completely this Wednesday, which She was a victim of child trafficking and slavery.

In the program, entitled The real Mofarahthe athlete reported that he used a false story during all these years: they argued that he had entered as a refugee in the UK from Mogadishu when he was 9 years old to join his father who works in London, something he finally it was not true.

“When I was four years old my father was killed in the civil war and my family broke up. I was separated from my mother and brought to the UK illegally under the name of another boy named Mohamed Farah”, he elaborated on his harrowing story.

Mo Farah became one of the most recognized athletes of recent times (AFP)

“For years I kept this hidden”acknowledged, while assuring that his parents never traveled to the United Kingdom and that his mother and two brothers live on a farm in Somaliland (west Africa), which declared independence in 1991 but is not recognized internationally.

As he explained, a woman he had never seen and who was not a relative of his he plucked it from that place and took it to Europe to live with her for a while, something that was initially very attractive for a boy who had never traveled by plane. However, when he arrived in London, this lady took him to her apartment in the Hounslow neighborhood, in the west of the British capital, and He told him that he would start calling himself Mohamed.

Since then was forced to do housework and babysit for another family ”if he wanted to have food in his mouth”. He was also not allowed to go to school until he was 12 years old. “I had all the papers with contact information for my family and once we got to his house, the lady grabbed them, tore them up in front of me and threw them in the trash. At that moment I knew he was in trouble,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion recalled.

Farah revealed that she was a victim of child trafficking and slavery (Reuters)

“I would often lock myself in the bathroom and cry”lamented the 39-year-old athlete, who at 12 entered the school for the first time after obtaining a registration for the seventh year of Feltham Community College.

“The only language he seemed to understand was that of physical education and sports,” he recalled in the same documentary. Alan Watkinson, who used to be his sports teacher. Watkinson was one of the boy’s confidants, and after learning the truth of his origins, He was very interested in the situation I was going throughto the point of becoming a key man for Mohamed Farah to obtain British citizenship in July 2000.

At the same time, Watkinson contacted social services and helped Farah get out of where he was and be taken in by another Somali family. “I still missed my real family, but from that moment everything got better. I felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. It was then that Mo appeared, the real Mo”, recognized the Olympic medalist.

The reason why Farah now decided to tell her true story is none other than for her children: “As a parent, you always teach your children to be honest, but I feel that I have always had that private facet in which I could never be myself and tell what had really happened. I’ve been holding it in for a long time, and it’s been hard because I didn’t want to face it and My children asked me about it. You always have an answer for everything, but not for that,” he said.

In turn, with his story, he also seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking and slavery: “I had no idea there were so many people going through the exact same thing I was.. It just shows how lucky I was. What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run.”

Olympic champion in athletics Mo Farah will not be tried in the UK after he revealed coming to the country illegally under a false identity as a child, the British Home Office said on Tuesday. “No court case will be brought against Sir Mo Farah and to suggest otherwise is untrue,” a Home Office spokesman confirmed.

The 39-year-old athlete specializes in long-distance running and He was Olympic, World and European champion in the 5 thousand and 10 thousand meters. His first successes in the discipline came in 2006, at the age of 22, when he achieved the second fastest time in history in the United Kingdom by doing 5,000 meters in 13:09.40. In 2008 he was proclaimed European champion in 3,000 meters and two years later, at the World Athletics Championships held in Barcelona, ​​he won the 5,000 and 10,000 disciplines.

At the 2012 London Olympics he was going to crown his career by obtaining the gold medals in the 10,000 meter test with a time of 27:30.42. and in 5000 meters with 13:41.66; medals that he repeated at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

