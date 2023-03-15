My Name Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

After watching Squid Game, Netflix users were looking for something else to watch. This month, a new South Korean thriller called My Name came out on Netflix. The series is now one of the top five Netflix shows in the UK. It is about a woman who trusts a notorious crime boss and does what he tells her to do, which is to go undercover in the police force.

There, she wants to find out what happened to her father and get back at whoever killed him. But in the first season’s eight episodes, she finds out some shocking things. Many fans already have watched the whole series in one sitting and are now eager to know if Netflix will give My Name season two the go-ahead. Read on to find out what we know so far.

Is there going to be a My Name season 2?

Unfortunately, no, and like Squid Game, it seems like the plot is pretty wrapped up by the end of the first season. Also, Korean dramas don’t usually get a second run. Most of the time, they are written to only last for one season. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though. Follow-ups to limited series have been ordered before (just look at Big Little Lies.)

Plus, if you look at how many fans liked it, it’s clear that people want a second show to happen.

My Name Season 2 Cast

In season one, Han So-hee plays Yoon Ji-woo, the girl who was hurt and will get her revenge. Park Hee-soon plays Choi Moo-jin, Ahn Bo-Hyun plays Jeon Pil-do, Kim Sang-ho plays Cha Gi-ho, Lee Hak-Joo plays Jung Tae-Joo, Chang Ryul plays Do Gang-Jae, Rich Ting plays Mu-jin Choi, and Yull Jan

So, it’s a Korean show, and just a few days ago, we saw how a Korean show came and took over social media. The tv series was worth watching, so we can’t discount a Korean show on Netflix, especially since the actors are worth watching. We’ve seen Han So-hee in Nevertheless and Park Hee-Soon in Seven Days, and both were great, so I think we can expect a bang from this show.

Thinking about season two, I think we shouldn’t jump to conclusions, but we do know that the lead characters will be back and that the thriller-killer drama will be there. However, since this is Netflix, we can’t say what is for sure, so let’s wait until season one comes out and see how the world reacts.

My Name Season 2 Plot

In “My Name,” we learn about Yoon Ji-woo, a young woman who is part of Korea’s biggest drug ring, the Dongcheon. She goes undercover as Oh Hye-jin to get back at the people who killed her father. As was said, the story was nicely wrapped up in the first season. Yoon Ji Woo has done what she wanted to do. She was able to get back at the person who killed her father.

She learned that her father was a police officer who attempted to join a gang without being seen. Yoon Ji Woo knows and appreciates what she did to get rid of the Dongcheon mob. Ji Woo solved the murder of Detective Jeon Pil Do, who had grown close to her over the course of the season, as well as the mystery of her father’s death. Mujin was the leader of the Dongcheon gang. She killed him.

As far as the original story goes, there are no more questions to be answered. If the show gets picked up for another season, Yoon Ji Woo will probably have a new problem to solve. She could go back to the police department and keep working in the drug unit. That would get her closer to Cha Gi Ho, who runs the Narcotics Crime Unit and is the only one who knows further about her father.

My Name Season 2 Trailer

My Name hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, so there isn’t a trailer yet. If the show is picked up for more episodes, Netflix might post an announcement video on YouTube.

My Name season 2 Episodes

If there was a second season, we would expect it to have eight episodes, just like the first one. The writers were capable of conveying a full story in the first season’s eight episodes, so we assume that the same number of episodes would be enough for a second season.

My Name season 2 Release Date

“My Name” hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, but if that happens soon, we could see it in 2023. Again, these are just ideas at this point. We’re still going to wait for Netflix to let us know if the show will be back.