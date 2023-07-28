My School President Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A Thai television series called My School President Season 2 will air in 2022–2023 in that country. Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth) and Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) joined it. The series relies on Pruesapha’s book of the same name.

On December 2, 2022, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of My School President has fans incredibly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

Here are all the specifics about the following season of My School President since we recognize your enthusiasm.

Do You Like My School’s President? There are that many episodes in Season 2 of My School President, for those of you who can’t wait to see it.

That’s how you found yourself in a favorable landing spot! New Thai drama series My Boyfriend Are the President, My School President has such title.

Here’s the good news: We have thoroughly investigated this and have compiled all the necessary information for you.

Every Monday, a new episode of GMM One airs. This website serves as an extensive resource of My School President’s Season 2 episode guides and recaps.

Particularly in the area of LGBTQ+-centric tales, Thai drama shows are unquestionably becoming more and more popular throughout the world.

One of them is the Thai drama series My School President, which has gained popularity for its compelling plot and likable characters.

Thai BL is the president of my school. It falls under the category of high school romance comedies. There are twelve episodes in all. The publication date was December 2, 2022. The series is still running.

It always had a Friday debut and lasted 55 minutes. Au Kornprom Niyomsil is the series’ director. The thing is made by GMMTV.

Over sixty percent of the world’s Netflix subscribers watched Korean movies and television shows last year, demonstrating the growing popularity of K-content throughout the world.

Netflix will launch a wide variety of Korean TV series, movies, and unscripted projects during 2023.

In our largest-ever selection of Korean movies and TV shows, we’re displaying 34 of these titles, including jaw-dropping original creations and returning fan favorites.

My School President Season 2 Release Date

My School President’s first season was officially announced and debuted on December 2, 2022. There were twelve episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if My School President are going to get a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for an additional season and showed interest in it.

My School President Season 2 Cast

My School President’s second season has not yet been revealed. Whether the series could be renewed or canceled is still up in the air.

If a second season is confirmed, viewers may anticipate some changes to the cast.

The primary performers, Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul and Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, who play Tinn and Gun, respectively, may be anticipated to return in the second season.

My School President Season 2 Trailer

My School President Season 2 Plot

Tinn and Gun’s tale is followed by that of My School President. No one is aware of Tinn’s covert infatuation for Gun.

The school’s principal assigns her son Tinn the task of closing any groups that are not making the school any money.

And regrettably, Chinchilla, Gun’s music venue, is at the highest point of the list. To defend his club, Gun decides to seek office for school president, but Tinn defeats him. And in order to keep his club open, Gun must now submit to him.

Additionally, he has to convince everyone why Chinchilla deserves to be open. Unbeknownst to him, Tinn is covertly supporting all of his efforts to salvage the club. So, do you think they can salvage the club?

The show’s creators decided not to give it a second season. Since there aren’t many facts known about the second season of My School President, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season. There is a current election for My School President, and the first season is still ongoing.

There have only been four episodes of the series thus far. The first episode of the series introduces us to Gun and his music club, that is about to shut. Photjanee, the new principle, has declared that all clubs without no future would be shut down.

But she despises the music club as well. Tinn, her child, and the principal of the school must take the necessary Tinn agrees when Gun requests that they be given some time to prove themselves.

Gun is still seeking for quality music contests, however. They eventually take part in an international folk music contest. However, Tinn also serves as a judge for the event.

Although their musical performances needed to be better to please the judges, they amazingly won thanks to crowd voting.

Tinn orchestrated this in secret and assisted Gun in winning, it was subsequently discovered. It turns to be that no one realized that Tinn had a serious crush on Gun.

There is a current election for My School President, and season one remains ongoing. There have only been four episodes of the series thus far.

The first episode of the series introduces us to Gun and his music club, who is about to shut.

Photjanee, the new principle, has declared that all clubs without no future would be shut down. She despises the music club personally as well, however.

Gun urges Tinn to allow them some time to prove themselves, plus Tinn agrees. Tinn, her son, along the school president have to carry out the necessary tasks.

Gun is still seeking for quality music contests, however. They eventually take part in an annual folk music contest.

However, Tinn also serves as a judge for the event. Although their singing needs to be better to please the judges, they amazingly won thanks to crowd voting.

Tinn orchestrated this in secret and assisted Gun in winning, it was subsequently discovered. It turns around that no one realized that Tinn had a serious crush on Gun.