My spouse has 3 boyfriends, I’m disappointed, the husband wrote this factor on paper…

Additional Marital Affair: 'My spouse has 3 boyfriends. After marriage, the spouse made a dating with 3 folks. I'm very disappointed as a result of this. After scripting this factor on a paper, an individual dedicated suicide via striking. The person wrote his ordeal in a suicide word after which hanged himself.

The topic is of Sector 50 of Gurugram. Akhilesh Kumar, who lives right here, dedicated suicide. Akhilesh Kumar additionally left a suicide word previous, by which he wrote in regards to the additional marital affair of his spouse. Akhilesh alleged that the spouse has family members with 3 folks.

Akhilesh Kumar, who dedicated suicide, is initially from Madhya Pradesh. He used to paintings as a manager in a personal college in Gurugram. In keeping with the police, the person got here to learn about his spouse's extramarital affairs (Shadi ke baad Sambandh) with 3 males. The family of the deceased allege that he had requested his spouse to support his behavior, however she didn't pay attention to him.

That particular person went into melancholy and he took this large step. Akhilesh’s cousin Ram Avtar, in his police grievance, has alleged that the deceased’s spouse Somvati and her partner’s mother Chandrabai helped and instigated his brother to take this step. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered towards either one of them at Sector-50 police station and investigation has been began.