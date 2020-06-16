“My Unfamiliar Household” Cast Is In Sync Behind The Scenes

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has revealed a behind-the-scenes take a look at the forged!

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and households who’re like strangers. In the drama, the characters discover themselves rising other than their households as they grow old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. However, additionally they study that typically, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

On June 15, tvN launched new behind-the-scenes stills of the secrets and techniques behind the characters’ “emotional synchronization.” Han Ye Ri acts out the expansion of her character Kim Eun Hee, who has all the time cared for others however didn’t know a lot about herself or her household. However, Kim Ji Suk performs the type and reasonable pal Park Chan Hyuk. Viewers are rising curious over Kim Eun Hee’s future as she offers with household issues.

In the primary three stills, Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk, whose characters share a 15-year-long friendship, examine their script completely even proper earlier than the shoot. Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk seem targeted particularly on retaining each element from their reasonable strains and the unstated feelings inside them.

In the meantime, Chu Ja Hyun efficiently portrays the complicated feelings of the chilly however caring character Kim Eun Joo. Kim Eun Joo, who encounters the secrets and techniques of Yoon Tae Hyung (performed by Kim Tae Hoon), is making viewers interested by her personal hidden tales and the transformation of her character. In the stills, Chu Ja Hyun smiles brightly on set, not like the cool-headed Kim Eun Joo.

Jung Jin Younger performs the top of the household and the husband who solely has eyes for his spouse, making a never-before-seen character. Taking part in Kim Sang Shik, Kim Eun Joo’s father who displays on his reminiscences as a 22-year-old, Jung Jin Younger creates a very good temper on set along with his radiant smile.

The mother-and-son duo portrayed by Received Mi Kyung and Shin Jae Ha are also in excessive spirits within the stills.

Lastly, Shin Jae Ha vibrantly performs the function of the youngest within the household, Kim Ji Woo.

Chief producer (CP) Cho Moon Joo commented, “‘My Uncommon Household’ realistically exhibits the atypical sides of individuals, somewhat than the extraordinary. The reasonable performances from the forged have performed a giant function within the present conveying many alternative feelings. I feel viewers are relating extra to the characters and story as a result of the story looks as if it’s about them.”

He continued, “Conflicts come up and relationships change as we see the eruption of uncomfortable points, which characters hadn’t needed to deliver up in concern of ruining the peace.”

The CP concluded, “If one says that we entertained viewers by the limitless household secrets and techniques that stored being revealed till the fourth part, now the feelings of every character will unfold as they react to sudden conditions. It is going to be extra enjoyable to see the actors’ spectacular performances.”

“My Unfamiliar Household” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)