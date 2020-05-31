“My Unfamiliar Household” Cast Shows Dedication While Studying Their Scripts On Drama Set

Upcoming tvN drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has shared new behind-the-scene images!

“My Unfamiliar Household” is a narrative of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and household who’re like strangers.

Within the latest behind-the-scene stills, Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, Chu Ja Hyun, and Shin Jae Ha have their eyes on the script.

Han Ye Ri, who can be starring within the drama because the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, reads the script meticulously in order to not miss out on any emotional particulars. Kim Ji Suk, who performs her free-spirited school buddy Park Chan Hyuk, additionally impresses along with his sharp focus.

Chu Ja Hyun, who will star within the drama as Kim Eun Hee’s older sister Kim Eun Joo, research onerous to satisfy her function as the sensible one within the household, whereas Shin Jae Ha, who will play the delicate youthful brother Kim Jin Woo, can also be absorbed within the script.

The manufacturing staff shared, “It’s a set the place the actors’ efforts and keenness shine by their characters in a nice ambiance. Please look ahead to the magical synergy of the actors that can make you empathize with [a drama] that’s much like the story of ‘you’ and ‘your loved ones.’”

“My Unfamiliar Household” premieres on June 1 at 9 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

