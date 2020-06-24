“My Unfamiliar Household” Hits New High Point In Ratings

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” has hit a brand new excessive level in scores.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the June 23 broadcast of the drama recorded common nationwide viewership of 4.7 p.c, 0.6 p.c larger than its earlier report.

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” held regular with averages of three.Four and 4.eight p.c, simply 0.1 p.c decrease than Monday’s broadcast.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Candy Munchies,” which stays beneath 1 p.c in scores, fell from 0.625 p.c to 0.51 p.c for the most recent episode.

