“My Unfamiliar Household” Leads Monday-Tuesday Dramas By Small Margin Ahead Of Its Finale

July 20, drama viewership largely held regular from final week.

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household,” which airs its finale tomorrow, recorded the best viewership amongst dramas in its time slot with a mean of 4.Four p.c viewership. The drama noticed a 0.1 level lower from final week.

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” noticed a barely bigger dip in viewership, recording a mean of 4.three p.c, for a 0.5 level lower from its earlier episode.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me” additionally noticed a 0.1 level lower Monday, recording averages of two.2 and three.Four p.c viewership.

