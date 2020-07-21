General News

“My Unfamiliar Household” Leads Monday-Tuesday Dramas By Small Margin Ahead Of Its Finale

July 21, 2020
1 Min Read

July 20, drama viewership largely held regular from final week.

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household,” which airs its finale tomorrow, recorded the best viewership amongst dramas in its time slot with a mean of 4.Four p.c viewership. The drama noticed a 0.1 level lower from final week.

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” noticed a barely bigger dip in viewership, recording a mean of 4.three p.c, for a 0.5 level lower from its earlier episode.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me” additionally noticed a 0.1 level lower Monday, recording averages of two.2 and three.Four p.c viewership.

Watch the newest episode of “My Unfamiliar Household”:

Watch Now

Watch “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment