“My Unfamiliar Household” Previews Unpredictable Love Triangle Between Kim Ji Suk, Han Ye Ri, And Shin Dong Wook

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has unveiled a glimpse of the complicated dynamic of Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, and Shin Dong Wook.

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and households who’re like strangers. Within the drama, the characters discover themselves rising aside from their households as they become old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. Alternatively, in addition they be taught that generally, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

Han Ye Ri performs the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, Kim Ji Suk performs her free-spirited school pal Park Chan Hyuk, and Shin Dong Wook performs her boss Im Gun Joo.

On June 7, tvN launched new stills of their complicated relationship. Kim Eun Hee, Park Chan Hyuk, and Im Gun Joo unexpectedly run into one another. Kim Eun Hee seems to be nervous to be close to Im Gun Joo, who immediately appeared in entrance of her and confused her love life. Park Chan Hyuk, who is aware of every part that occurred between the 2, watches with a spark of curiosity, and Im Gun Joo appears considerably tense and uncomfortable as he glances their method.

4 years prior, Kim Eun Hee broke up along with her boyfriend and pushed her longtime pal Park Chan Hyuk away on the identical time. Kim Eun Hee, who regretted that day’s resolution, unexpectedly reunited with Park Chan Hyuk and recovered their friendship simply as if that they had by no means been aside. Then Kim Eun Hee made an enormous mistake along with her boss Im Gun Joo, and Park Chan Hyuk grew to become her love coach to assist her get again on her ft.

The manufacturing workforce of “My Unfamiliar Household” shared, “Kim Eun Hee, who has all the time been extra thoughtful of others than herself, can be experiencing some modifications. The connection between the three will even be an attention-grabbing level to observe. One other twist awaits the household that has already undergone decisive modifications.”

The following episode of “My Unfamiliar Household” airs on June eight at 9 p.m. KST.

