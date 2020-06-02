“My Unfamiliar Household” Starring Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, Chu Ja Hyun, And Shin Jae Ha Premieres To Solid Start

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” made its premiere Monday to a stable begin.

“My Unfamiliar Household,” starring Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, Chu Ja Hyun, Shin Jae Ha, and extra, tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household — and household who’re like strangers.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of the drama recorded 3.1 % viewership for a promising begin to the sequence, which the director described as “so actual, it’d make you uncomfortable.”

The remainder of Monday’s dramas, apart from KBS2’s “Born Once more,” noticed decreases in viewership.

SBS’s “Good Casting” noticed a lower of 0.7 factors from the earlier episode, recording 6.5 and eight.Zero % viewership. Regardless of the lower, the drama maintained its No. 1 spot amongst Monday evening dramas.

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” noticed a lower of 0.9, recording 4.1 and 4.eight % viewership, whereas JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” fell to under 1 %, recording 0.988 % in scores.

KBS2’s “Born Once more” noticed a 0.7 level enhance Monday, recording common scores of 1.Four and a couple of.Three %.

