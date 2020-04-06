General News

'My uniform counts': care worker's anger at being denied priority access at Aldi – video

April 6, 2020
April 6, 2020




37 minutes in the past
Warning: incorporates sturdy language

A care worker has vented her anger after being grew to turn out to be away from priority get entry to at an Aldi grocery retailer while making an attempt to buy meals for an aged shopper.’We’re frontline workers merely as much as the NHS, the police, the fireplace brigade,’ said Marion Kilmurray in a video posted to Fb. ‘Who’s going to do our process if we don’t?’ Aldi has apologised for the incident

  • UK ministers accused of prioritising careers over lives of coronavirus victims
  • UK coronavirus live

