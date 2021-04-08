Myanmar’s Military Junta Arrests Celebrities In Continuing Crackdown

Paing Takhon, a distinguished mannequin and actor in Myanmar who has opposed the latest army coup, was arrested on Thursday. He’s one in every of over 100 celebrities being sought by the army junta.

“Some 50 troopers with eight army vehicles,” got here to arrest him, his sister Thi Thi Lwin posted on Fb. “As he’s severely unwell, they arrested him calmly with out violence. We have no idea the place he’s taken.” The arrest is reported to have taken place round 5a.m. native time at a residence in Yangon occupied by Takhon’s mom.

Military forces deposed the civilian authorities in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and have accused of state counsellor (authorities chief) Aung San Suu Kyi with a number of crimes. The army, which by no means actually relinquished energy and designed a structure that gave it a everlasting say in authorities affairs, mentioned that November’s common election was rigged.

There was appreciable resistance to the army takeover, which in flip has been met with brutal power. There have been over 2,500 arrests and greater than 600 protestors have been killed. Many are reported to have been shot within the head by army snipers.

Takhon, who was lately hooked up to “The Clock: Crimson Wall,” is reported to have attended a number of anti-coup rallies. He urged his appreciable social media following to withstand.

“We strongly condemn army coup. We demand instant launch of state counseller [sic] Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, civilian authorities ministers and elected members of perliment [sic],” Takhon mentioned in an internet posting that has since been eliminated. “We demand to respect 2020 election outcomes and type new civillian [sic] authorities soonest by NLD led perliment [sic]” In one other posting on Instagram in February, he mentioned: “Assist us cease crime in opposition to humanity.”

Media, and particularly social media, have been a key battleground for the reason that coup. The cellular web has often been taken offline, whereas the military has dominated conventional media.

In the previous week the army has printed lists of actors, musicians and social media influencers who it says should be delivered to heel. On Sunday and Monday, the World New Gentle of Myanmar newspaper printed an inventory of 60 celebrities to be charged with violating Part 505(A) of the Penal Code for “spreading information to have an effect on state stability.” They threat as much as three years’ imprisonment of tried and located responsible. The military-controlled Myawaddy TV has additionally screened needed lists stuffed with superstar names.

Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar’s ambassador to former colonial energy the U.Okay., has voiced his opposition to the army takeover. He’s reported to have spent Wednesday night time in his automotive in London after being locked out of his embassy by workers nonetheless loyal to the army.

“There was a coup in Myanmar in February. Now there is identical state of affairs in central London,” he mentioned, based on BBC experiences.