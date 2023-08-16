Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Although Myriad Colors: Phantom World is perhaps less well-known compared to other anime made by Kyoto Animation, the second season is eagerly awaited by fans.

Based across the same-named light book, it is a fantasy anime series known in Japan as Musaigen no Phantom World. The children’s book had artwork by Shirabi and Soichirou Hatano.

The first installment in the series was published by Soichirou Hatano on December 20, 2013, under the Kyoto Animation novel imprint KA Esumo Bunko. Then they released two more volumes.

The first volume received an honorable mention for the fifth Kyoto Animation Award, which recognizes outstanding works each year.

Other works recognized in the prize include The Myriad Colors Phantom World as well as other animated works.

Shibari’s fantasy character paintings from Schir’s Japanese light novel, which has a highly distinct viewpoint, were used to create the Myriad Colors Phantom World.

Fumihiko Shimo deserves praise for starting the anime having a very convincing narrative structure. The Tatsuya Ishihara-created program has a script and stunning creative effects.

Eharu Hayashi, Shinichi Nakamura, Shigeru Sait, with Masayuki Nishide are some of the show’s producers. There are thirteen episodes in this action, mystical, but psychological anime’s one season.

We all miss the phantom world, and since the anime series’ first season came to a conclusion, we haven’t heard anything about how it’s doing now that we’ve seen the joyful ending.

You should definitely first watch the first season in the program if you’re still unclear about what this series is or what we’re talking about.

The first season of this anime series was favorably appreciated, and since then, the show’s global fan base has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of season 2.

It has been about six years since the first season for this fantasy-themed anime program was released, and the series now has a 6.3 IMDb rating, that’s likewise modest.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Release Date

The anime was based on a light novel series that debuted in 2013 and ran until 2016. On July 7, 2016, the anime series’ first season was launched, and as of this writing, we have only seen 13 of those episodes.

After afterwards, there was a hiatus of over 6 years. In addition, we are aware about Kyoto Animation Studios had a serious fire disaster a few years ago, which resulted in a temporary suspension of operations in the studio.

People are asking for season 2 of this anime for quite some time, but the creators have not yet made any intentions public.

Due to several internal issues with the scenario presented in the second and third volumes for the light novel series, it is extremely likely that the second season of the television program has been canceled.

The anime will most likely be released by the conclusion of 2023 or the middle of 2024 if the creators decide to continue the story and create a new anime series.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Cast

Haruhiko Ichijo Voiced by Hiro Shimono, Omi Minami (child) (Japanese); Micah Solusod, Apphia Yu (child) (English)

Mai Kawakami Voiced by Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)

Reina Izumi Voiced by Saori Hayami (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

Koito Minase Voiced by Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English)

Ruru Voiced by Azusa Tadokoro (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Kurumi Kumamakura Voiced by Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Shosuke Morohashiv Voiced by Daisuke Sakaguchi (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English)

Arisu Himeno Voiced by Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Trailer

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Plot

In the near future, a mistakenly unleashed experimental virus causes an outbreak that changes everyone’s brain chemistry and enables them to see “Phantoms,” alien creatures from other dimensions.

Additionally, certain children born during the plague have developed special skills that allow them to battle and seal Phantoms.

Despite the fact that the majority of Phantoms are benign, many of these gifted children are placed in clubs, schools, and groups the agreement with Phantoms who prove to be annoyances or dangers to civilization.

Haruhiko Ichijo and his friends from Hosea Academy’s Phantom-hunting Club, a private school for kids who have the power to seal Phantoms, are the main characters of the story, and their everyday struggles with Phantoms are the main subject of the narrative.

The way of life embraced in Myriad Colors: Phantom World is quite intriguing and stimulating. The voiceover demonstrates the alarming effects of viral transmission.

Aside from the fact that the virus was created during an experiment involving human brains and went awry, not much is known about the virus’s genesis.

The virus damaged the human brain which rendered it possible for people to see the presence of parallel worlds like ghosts. ‘Phantoms’ was the term given to the beings they could see.

Even if nothing bad occurred, it was challenging to adjust to whole new set of uncharted views. However, as time went on and fresh generations were born with exceptional abilities, it became more commonplace.

The mesmerizing talents ranged from summoning and warding off ghosts to fusing fire through the heart to manifesting metal via the breath.

The key element that keeps the story going is the next generation’s abilities, which enable them to combat the demonic phantoms.

Therefore, even though the majority of the magical phantoms were good, there were some bad ones as well. The new generation of children endowed with superpowers essentially attended the same institutions, etc.

The main character of the story, Haruhiko Ichijou, plus his very supportive classmates are at the core of the action. A squad was formed by a group of magically gifted high school students from Hosea Academy.

They made the decision to battle the wicked phantoms. They made the decision to use the conquest’s prizes to pay for their education.