Mysteries Waiting To Be Solved By Kim Go Eun And Lee Min Ho In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho must work collectively to be able to resolve the mysteries in SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch”!

The drama tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who stay in parallel universes — one the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one other the place it’s a democracy — however they work collectively to attempt to save lives.

Spoiler

Beneath are 4 key factors associated to the mysterious case surrounding Lee Sang Do.

The corpse contained in the trunk. Who’s Lee Sang Do?

The mysterious case surrounding Lee Sang Do started the second Jung Tae Eul captured Kim Bok Man (Heo Jae Ho), the person who established an unlawful playing web site. Inside Kim Bok Man’s automotive trunk, Jung Tae Eul found a suspicious corpse, inflicting the unlawful playing web site investigation to rework right into a homicide investigation. Jung Tae Eul and Kang Shin Jae (Kim Kyung Nam) recognized the corpse to be 57-year-old Lee Sang Do who was the proprietor of a ironmongery shop. As a member of Kim Bok Man’s unlawful playing web site, Lee Sang Do misplaced a constructing’s value of cash and even borrowed cash from a number of folks residing close to the ironmongery shop.

DNA left on the weapon. Kim Bok Man killed Lee Sang Do?

With a cellphone name from Lee Sang Do’s spouse, Jung Tae Eul discovered concerning the specifics surrounding Lee Sang Do’s case. It had been over three weeks since Lee Sang Do final returned dwelling, there wasn’t an individual acquainted with him that he hadn’t borrowed cash from, and he even carried round two telephones. Moreover, the outcomes of the post-mortem revealed that he died from a head harm someday inside the three weeks. Suspiciously, Kim Bok Man’s head harm was much like the one on Lee Sang Do’s head.

With Jung Tae Eul’s interrogation, Kim Bok Man ultimately confessed that somebody hit him on the top on his means dwelling after consuming three weeks in the past. Nevertheless, the blood inside Kim Bok Man’s lounge revealed Lee Sang Do’s DNA, and CCTV footage confirmed Kim Bok Man following Lee Sang Do whereas carrying a big bag.

Lastly, when Jung Tae Eul discovered the homicide weapon that had each Kim Bok Man’s and Lee Sang Do’s DNA after looking out a number of junk yards, viewers turned curious to seek out out if Kim Bok Man had killed Lee Sang Do out of retaliation after Lee Sang Do hit Kim Bok Man on the top for following him.

2G cellphone with three mysterious recordings. The place did Lee Sang Do go?

Jung Tae Eul and Kang Shin Jae felt that one thing was nonetheless suspicious, so that they revisited Lee Sang Do’s ironmongery shop. There, Kang Shin Jae found an previous 2G cellphone. Jung Tae Eul thought that it was suspicious that the playing addict Lee Sang Do hadn’t accessed the unlawful playing web site for 3 months earlier than the incident regardless of having a big sum saved up. Due to this fact, Jung Tae Eul tried to seek out proof from the 2G cellphone. Nevertheless, two weeks later, the investigation workforce revealed that the cellphone solely had three voicemail recordings with no different information.

A phrase linked to the Korean Empire within the voicemail: “The North” & Lee Jong In

Jung Tae Eul obtained a USB with the voicemail recordings in Lee Sang Do’s cellphone, however the recordings have been of the information moderately than an individual’s message. Nevertheless, quickly after listening to the recordings, Jung Tae Eul crossed over to Lee Gon’s Korean Empire and confirmed the existence of a parallel world.

After returning to her personal Republic of Korea, Jung Tae Eul targeted on Lee Sang Do’s case as soon as extra. Listening to the messages, Jung Tae Eul confirmed that the information used phrases that solely the Korean Empire used, resembling their time period for “The North.” The information additionally talked about a “Professor Lee Jong In.” With Lee Sang Do being unexpectedly linked to the Korean Empire, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul must work collectively to be able to resolve the thriller behind the case.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “Lee Sang Do’s case revealed the surprising info that there are extra individuals who cross between the Korean Empire and the Republic of Korea. Please examine by means of this week’s broadcast to see how Lee Gon, who discovered of Lee Rim’s (Lee Jung Jin’s) existence and his evil actions whereas crossing parallel worlds, will work along with Jung Tae Eul, who was shocked after discovering that her case is linked to the Korean Empire.”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” airs Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST.

