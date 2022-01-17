Mysterious downside in Big name Wars: Battlefront 2 multiplayer on PC, which makes it unplayable for months, may disappear

In October, Big name Wars: Battlefront 2 gamers began reporting en masse a topic that made it not possible to kill any participant in on-line suits. Via December, the problem was once so in style that many declared it unplayable. Now, a neighborhood supervisor at DICE, the sport’s building studio, has promised enthusiasts that “will likely be mounted“.

The problem seems to have an effect on a number of Big name Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer modes on PC handiest, and makes complete participant suits not able to drop well being beneath 1HP (i.e. everyone seems to be invincible) which makes them useless and handiest ends after a cooldown or, much more likely, in the end gamers give up.

It seems that, the issue has endured for months, and has probably worsened through the years. An EA boards submit on October 19, 2021 titled “No One Can Die” has since won 1,497 replies, and dozens of messages at the topic were posted at the Big name Wars: Battlefront 2 subreddit. The problem gave the look to be sporadic to start with, however in December, many gamers reported being not able to discover a unmarried multiplayer recreation on PC that was once no longer suffering from the problem.

Authentic responses from EA and DICE were few and some distance between, with a number of neighborhood managers pronouncing the problem was once being investigated, however few phrases past that. Alternatively, the day past, a reaction from DICE Neighborhood Supervisor Kevin Johnson (referred to as T0TALfps), introduced extra hope. In a Reddit thread about Battlefield 2042, a Battlefront 2 fan requested for a solution in this factor, and Johnson spoke back:

“As other people simply returned to the place of business this previous week, development has been understandably (and sadly) gradual over the vacations. Alternatively, development has been made against an answer, which will likely be mounted, and we will stay you posted when they may be able to.“

Avid gamers were cautiously positive about those phrases, however without a time-frame given for that repair, enjoying Battlefront 2 multiplayer on PC may nonetheless be a difficult proposition in the meanwhile. Now we have contacted EA for his or her comments.

There’s a thriller that would live to tell the tale even after an answer: the foundation of this downside and why it kind of feels to have larger in severity through the years. Whilst some have mentioned that the limitless well being level problems were a trojan horse for years within the recreation, many consider that this explicit type of the problem stems from hackers, which ended in the spike in problems remaining yr. Some have pointed to a site that has allegedly posted the hack without spending a dime and will even have come with out the way to disable it, resulting in expanding instances through the years.

The topic comes at an unlucky time for DICE., which has won steady lawsuits in regards to the unencumber and building of its newest recreation, Battlefield 2042, resulting in deficient critiques on Steam and a subreddit accused of prime toxicity.