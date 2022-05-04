Mysterious Sims Video Sparks Speculation: The Sims 5, NFTs, or Another Update?

EA’s official game account summons us tomorrow to find out what it’s all about.

When we talk about the most outstanding games of Electronic ArtsIt’s always hard to remember The Sims 4 despite the fact that it’s a title that’s been working very well over the years. With tens of millions of copies sold behind it, the social simulator continues to receive updates, but many are already asking for news about a new installment.

We do not know if those responsible are aware or not, but the official Twitter account of the saga has sparked speculation in the wake of a publication very mysterious in her profile. “See you tomorrow,” says the message that accompanies an eight-second video in which the iconic green logo becomes a more modern one.

This has caused many people to believe that we will soon have an announcement of The Sims 5Which isn’t crazy considering The Sims 4 originally launched on PC in 2014, eight years ago. However, there are many doubts that they will reveal it in this way, without any scheduled event in sight.

It could just be a new updateOther users have begun to claim that the new logo shown in the video could indicate some kind of relationship with NFTs, although we insist that everything is pure speculation. We know very well that EA is interested in this type of business opportunity, so it is not something that we can rule out.

Lastly, certain information indicates that it could just be a cyberpunk update, and therefore such an aspect of the logo and that we do not have any official presentation of any kind in sight. However, it is clear that betting on the mystery will have gone wrong for EA, because the message has become very viral in less than a day published.

Remember that you can read our analysis of The Sims 4 if you want to know what we thought of the experience at the time, although many players are already fantasizing about The Sims 5 and the possibilities offered by new technologies, to the point of devising a photorealistic delivery that would completely change the approach that the series has had until today.

