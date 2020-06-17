Mysterious true story behind Channel 4 documentary Murder in the Car Park

Scorching on the heels of Murder in the Outback, new Channel 4 documentary Murder in the Car Park is shining the gentle on one other excessive profile case – this time the unsolved homicide of personal investigator Daniel Morgan.

In 1987, Morgan was killed in a brutal axe assault in a South London pub automotive park, three years after he arrange his personal detective company. Many consider he was murdered as a result of he was on the verge of exposing police corruption, nevertheless it was by no means confirmed.

With no witnesses and the subsequent collapse of quite a few investigations, nobody has ever been convicted of the vicious slaying.

On this three-part documentary, Channel 4 take a deep dive into one in all the most investigated unsolved murders in the historical past of the Metropolitan Police.

As the vicious homicide is revisited, we deliver you up to the mark with what you have to find out about Morgan’s mysterious dying – and why there are nonetheless so many unanswered questions.

Who’s Daniel Morgan?

Daniel Morgan was a non-public investigator, who co-owned a detective company in South London known as Southern Investigations. He was engaged on exposing police corruption at the time of his dying, in addition to wanting into London medicine networks, and it’s believed that is the cause for his homicide. He died aged 36, leaving behind a spouse and two youngsters.

What occurred to Daniel Morgan?

On 10th March 1987, Daniel was discovered mendacity on the ground of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south London with “two packets of crisps in one hand, his automotive keys in the different and an axe protruding of his head.”

He had £1000 in his pocket, so this was not a theft.

Six males had been arrested for the homicide, however had been later launched. Morgan’s household has been sad with the method in which the homicide was investigated since the begin, however they acquired no reply as to the circumstances behind their liked one’s dying. In Might 2013 the House Workplace, then run by Theresa Might, introduced an unbiased inquiry into the Met’s dealing with of the case. The homicide continues to be unsolved.

Who’s Jonathan Rees?

Jonathan Rees was Daniel Morgan’s enterprise associate. He was one in all the first suspects for Daniel’s homicide, as he was the final individual to have seen him earlier than the assault and the police realized the pair had a current argument.

In the documentary, employees members of the two claimed there was “rigidity” between them and Daniel’s brother Alastair claimed there was “animosity” between them.

Rees was later charged with Morgan’s homicide in 2008, alongside brothers Glenn Vian and Garry Vian, in addition to a fourth man, builder James Cook dinner.

Nonetheless the case collapsed three years later when the proof of a “recognized legal” was excluded, and proceedings had been discontinued. The boys tried to sue the Metropolitan Police for damages and though their case was thrown out of courtroom, they had been ultimately profitable at the Courtroom of Attraction in 2018, successful damages of greater than £400,000 in whole. Rees took £155,000.

Who’s Glenn Vian?

Glenn Vian is the former brother-in-law of Jonathan Rees, who was Daniel Morgan’s enterprise associate. He was wrongly charged with Daniel’s homicide, alongside together with his brother Garry and Rees. He has since gained damages from the Metropolitan Police.

Who’s Alastair Morgan?

Daniel’s brother, Alastair has led the Morgan household’s struggle for justice. Again in 2018, The Guardian reported him as saying, “How can I hand over at this level? I’ve acquired no alternative, I’m not strolling away. That is Britain, that is the method issues are right here. In the event you ever confront corruption it takes a lifetime to take care of it, as we’ve seen earlier than with the police.”

Murder in the Car Park airs on Channel 4 on Monday 15th June at 9pm.