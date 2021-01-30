Entertainment General News

Mystery about Diego Lainez’s health: he reported his COVID infection, but later deleted the information

January 30, 2021
1 Min Read
Diego Lainez is currently a member of Betis. PHOTO: MIREYA NOVO /CUARTOSCURO.COM
Diego Lainez is currently a member of Betis. PHOTO: MIREYA NOVO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Mexican player of the Real Betis, Diego Lainez, shared on his Instagram account that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that you have some mild symptoms. The footballer mentioned that he is isolated so he will miss some Santander League games. However, shortly thereafter he deleted such information.

“Hello friends, I want to inform you by this means that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am well, isolated and at home, with mild symptoms. Sad for the moment he arrives and for not being able to be with the team. But I’ll come back stronger and more eager. Thank you for your messages, I hug everyone ”, he shared in the stories of his Instagram account that he would later delete.

The message was released in the early morning of Spain, so far neither Betis nor the player have shared more information about it.

Diego Lainez screenshot (Photo: Instagram Diego_lainez)
Diego Lainez screenshot (Photo: Instagram Diego_lainez)

* Information in development

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.